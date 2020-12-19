Lake City school officials hope extended break leaves students, teachers healthy

LAKE CITY, S.C. —The COVID-19 pandemic has left Florence School District 3 students and teachers virtually closing in on Christmas break, much the same way they virtually closed in on Thanksgiving break.
The current plan, though, is to move back to either in-person education or some hybrid of that by Jan. 5 when the Christmas break ends, said Brian Huckabee, spokesman for the district.
"That's the plan for now but as we've learned things can change from day to day," he said.
The district went virtual after too many teachers and too many students had to quarantine to make in-person classes workable.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday maintenance workers decontaminated all the schools buildings, Huckabee said.
"We're hoping it'll give everybody a chance who needed to quarantine, to quarantine, and make sure everybody's safe when we come back Jan. 5," Huckabee said. "It's trying to maintain a balance of providing instruction and keeping everybody's well being in mind too. People do die from this and you have to weigh that as well."
Huckabee said he and other school officials are aware that virtual learning is not a perfect solution.
"Teachers are doing the best job they can, administrators are doing the best job of providing the support the teachers and students need," Huckabee said. "You learn along the way. This wasn't something we ever had to do before on a large scale. I think, overall, we're doing a good job of it."
"We prefer face-to-face instruction, but you don't know how things are going to turn out. You don't know how long this is going to last," Huckabee said. "Whatever comes along you have to prepare for and adjust accordingly."
One adjustment that will need to be made once students return Jan. 5 is the basketball schedule, he said.
"I just talked with our athletic director and the way it looks now we aren't going to play basketball until at least Jan. 22," Huckabee said. "The games we had scheduled, the other teams have had to quarantine. It's been a nightmare just trying to do the basic things like a basketball game."
The basketball season may just boil down to playing each region time once, he said.
"It would be nice to have a full season of something," Huckabee said.
"I really feel bad for the kids. They've had to make so many adjustments to their normal lives. School is so much different. Athletics, extra curricular activities -- so much of it has been turned upside down," Huckabee said.
"I just hate it for them, particularly the seniors. This is their last year of high school and they're having to miss a lot of things they've been looking forward to."
