Lake City school officials hope extended break leaves students, teachers healthy

LAKE CITY, S.C. —The COVID-19 pandemic has left Florence School District 3 students and teachers virtually closing in on Christmas break, much the same way they virtually closed in on Thanksgiving break.

The current plan, though, is to move back to either in-person education or some hybrid of that by Jan. 5 when the Christmas break ends, said Brian Huckabee, spokesman for the district.

"That's the plan for now but as we've learned things can change from day to day," he said.

The district went virtual after too many teachers and too many students had to quarantine to make in-person classes workable.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday maintenance workers decontaminated all the schools buildings, Huckabee said.

"We're hoping it'll give everybody a chance who needed to quarantine, to quarantine, and make sure everybody's safe when we come back Jan. 5," Huckabee said. "It's trying to maintain a balance of providing instruction and keeping everybody's well being in mind too. People do die from this and you have to weigh that as well."

Huckabee said he and other school officials are aware that virtual learning is not a perfect solution.