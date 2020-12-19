 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake City school officials hope extended break leaves students, teachers healthy
0 comments

Lake City school officials hope extended break leaves students, teachers healthy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. —The COVID-19 pandemic has left Florence School District 3 students and teachers virtually closing in on Christmas break, much the same way they virtually closed in on Thanksgiving break.

The current plan, though, is to move back to either in-person education or some hybrid of that by Jan. 5 when the Christmas break ends, said Brian Huckabee, spokesman for the district.

"That's the plan for now but as we've learned things can change from day to day," he said.

The district went virtual after too many teachers and too many students had to quarantine to make in-person classes workable.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday maintenance workers decontaminated all the schools buildings, Huckabee said.

"We're hoping it'll give everybody a chance who needed to quarantine, to quarantine, and make sure everybody's safe when we come back Jan. 5," Huckabee said. "It's trying to maintain a balance of providing instruction and keeping everybody's well being in mind too. People do die from this and you have to weigh that as well."

Huckabee said he and other school officials are aware that virtual learning is not a perfect solution.

"Teachers are doing the best job they can, administrators are doing the best job of providing the support the teachers and students need," Huckabee said. "You learn along the way. This wasn't something we ever had to do before on a large scale. I think, overall, we're doing a good job of it."

"We prefer face-to-face instruction, but you don't know how things are going to turn out. You don't know how long this is going to last," Huckabee said. "Whatever comes along you have to prepare for and adjust accordingly."

One adjustment that will need to be made once students return Jan. 5 is the basketball schedule, he said.

"I just talked with our athletic director and the way it looks now we aren't going to play basketball until at least Jan. 22," Huckabee said. "The games we had scheduled, the other teams have had to quarantine. It's been a nightmare just trying to do the basic things like a basketball game."

The basketball season may just boil down to playing each region time once, he said.

"It would be nice to have a full season of something," Huckabee said.

"I really feel bad for the kids. They've had to make so many adjustments to their normal lives. School is so much different. Athletics, extra curricular activities -- so much of it has been turned upside down," Huckabee said.

"I just hate it for them, particularly the seniors. This is their last year of high school and they're having to miss a lot of things they've been looking forward to."

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI
Local News

Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence City Council has been charged with driving under the influence. Robby Hill was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning according to records of the sheriff's office. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond. 

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
Local News

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert