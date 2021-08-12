Lake City schools cut ribbon on new homework center

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District 3 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to mark the official opening of its new tutoring and homework center for all district students.

The district began offering tutoring services to students during the summer.

“It's a great day in Florence School District Three for our students as we officially open the FSD3 Tutoring/Homework Center” said Dr. Laura Hickson, FSD3 superintendent.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The center will offer an intentional space for students to report and receive one-on-one tutoring in reading, math, writing, and other academic supports to ensure students improve their academic performance. Students will have an opportunity to catch up on learning loss during the pandemic,” she said. “It is an opportunity to help our students graduate college or career-ready. Students have the opportunity to receive face-to-face support or virtual support.”

The center will be staffed by college students trained by Francis Marion University professors as well as retired teachers. The services are free and open to all FSD3 students in grades 5K through 12th grade. Tutoring sessions are tailored to meet the individual needs of each student.