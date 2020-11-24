 Skip to main content
Lake City schools to dismiss early Tuesday, go virtual until Jan. 5
breaking

LAKE CITY, S.C. − Florence County School District Three students are going home early today and will go all virtual for the month of December as the school system tries to deal with COVID-19.

A news release from the system cited the number of students and teachers who are required to quarantine behind the decision.

"In addition, the district is temporarily stopping all face-to-face instruction for the month of December," according to the release. "Beginning Nov. 30 and continuing until Jan. 5, all student instruction will take place virtually.

"Schools will provide printed assignment packets or Google assignments depending on the grade. Parents with questions should contact their children’s principals.

"By using virtual instruction only, the district hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19 and once again give parents the option of face-to-face or virtual instruction when students return from winter break on Jan. 5. Staff return from winter break on Jan. 4."

A spokesman for the school system said officials are working on a plan that would get meals out to students who need them during the in-person break.

