Lake City senior center earns national accreditation

LAKE CITY, S.C. − It took five years to earn it, eight months to receive it and the plaque is a bit on the small side, but what it means for the Senior Citizens Association of Florence County is huge. Its Lake City Senior Center is now one of three centers in the state accredited by the National Institute of Senior Centers.
The others are in Columbia and Charleston.
The accreditation was awarded mid-October of 2019, but the plaque didn't arrive until well into the pandemic − too late for any kind of celebration.
On Tuesday, a few association officials gathered at the Lake City center, where Vicky McGill with the city of Lake City hung the plaque in a place of prominence in the center's lobby.
"Five or six years ago we started with a committee," said Linda Johnson, the association's director.
Over those years there were meetings, late days and some late nights as the center developed plans and procedures and documented everything as they moved forward, said Fannie Kennedy, senior center coordinator for Lake City.
"Five years of meeting and doing policies and procedures and agreements and partnerships and making sure documentation was there. It was a lot of work," said Jesseca Bonnoitt, the marketing coordinator for the association.
Then there was a site visit, which the center passed.
"This was a community effort," Johnson said of the accreditation.
The Lake City facility has a loyal following. At a recent spaghetti dinner, more than 100 people turned out. At the Leatherman Senior Center in Florence, that turnout would have been half that, Johnson said.
"The seniors here have a sense of great pride," Johnson said. "They take advantage of everything you have to offer."
"With that attitude and pride, we had to have the best programs to offer our seniors," Johnson said.
The accreditation is good through 2024, when the center will have to go through a re-accreditation program.
