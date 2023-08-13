LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City leaders at their Aug. 8 meeting signed on to fighting climate change through a commitment to clean energy.

Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson with the Rev. Leo Woodbery presented the Clean Energy Proclamation to recognize the urgent need to address the challenges posed by climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development for the benefit of present and future generations of Lake City.

“Lake City values the health and well being of its residents, the preservation of its natural resources and the prosperity of its local economy. Whereas renewable energy and clean transportation are essential components of a sustainable and resilient city,” said Robinson as she read from the proclamation.

“Lake City is blessed with abundant natural resources and possesses the potential to harness renewable energy sources such as solar and wind in an economical, viable, environmental and responsible manner,” Robinson said.

“I am very pleased to have Lake City as the sister city to Florence. To have this city sign a proclamation such as one that has been signed by over 100 cities in this country, lets the world know that Lake City is ready to have new opportunities. This is the future,” said Woodbury.

New Alpha CDC, a non-profit organization headquartered out of Florence, works in the areas of health, community economic development, and focuses on the environment.

During the Public Comment Period, three community members rose up to speak on their concerns.

“I can understand us installing the park near Blanding Street, and I love it, but since that park has come here, we've had shootings. I think we should be more proactive than reactive,” said Edmond Cockfield.

The speed limit on his street in particular is 25 mph.

“I see cars coming through early in the morning going 90 mph, where these children are. Our children are our future, if we dont look out for them, I am afraid something is going to happen. And that is what we are here to do, protect and serve,” said Cockfield.

Savon Whitehead came to the mic to introduce the AGE Con (Anime, Gaming, and Entertainment) coming up Aug. 18-19.

“This is to serve our children and give them purpose, to show them the different areas of careers and jobs, and to inspire them to make something of themselves going forward,” said Whitehead.