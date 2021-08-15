Lake City students learn to cook from Chef La Tasha McCutchen

Three members of the class were not able to attend Friday. They were Maddison Matthews, Janiya Robinson and Jaden Williams.

McCutchen said the students have been great and both teams did an excellent job in the competition.

There could be only one winner of the competition, which was judged by Dr. Fred Moore, principal of Lake City High School; Gloria Robinson, school board member; and Almeta Fleming, former teacher and board member.

The butter cookies barely nudged out the sweet potato biscuits for the honor.

All the students said their favorite part of the class was cooking, followed by test-tasting what was cooked.

McCutchen told the students to take the recipes they learned and make them their own, asking each one how they might change or add to their recipes.

The students took a quiz on food safety and certificates of completion of the course were handed out.

McCutchen said she is now in San Francisco, California. Most recently, she was a private chef for an NBA player. She cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner for him, but her contract has just ended.