Lake City students learn to cook from Chef La Tasha McCutchen

LAKE CITY – Chef La Tasha McCutchen says this year’s culinary arts camp was special.
McCutchen, winner of Season 13 of “Hell’s Kitchen” with Chef Gordon Ramsey, participated in the culinary arts summer orientation program at Lake City High School. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the program went virtual. The finale was on Friday and included a cooking competition.
The program was a collaborative effort between Florence School District 3’s Office of Exceptional Children and Department of Career and Technical Education to ensure that students in FSD3 are college or career ready.
“This is the first year of virtual camp,” McCutchen said as she prepared for the finale. “We included special needs students, which made the camp even more special to me.”
McCutchen said that during the camp she gave the students the basic knowledge of cooking, including how to read, understand and follow a recipe. She also taught them the basics of food safety and proper handwashing.
McCutchen said she named this class Culinary Pioneers because they are her first virtual class.
On Friday for the finale, the students broke up in to two teams of two and competed in cooking one item per team.
Competing as team one and cooking butter cookies was Jada Robinson, an eighth-grade student, and Wanda Faye Sims, a senior. Team two was two 11th-grade students, Keithen Porter and E’Layshia Morris. They cooked the sweet potato biscuits.
Three members of the class were not able to attend Friday. They were Maddison Matthews, Janiya Robinson and Jaden Williams.
McCutchen said the students have been great and both teams did an excellent job in the competition.
There could be only one winner of the competition, which was judged by Dr. Fred Moore, principal of Lake City High School; Gloria Robinson, school board member; and Almeta Fleming, former teacher and board member.
The butter cookies barely nudged out the sweet potato biscuits for the honor.
All the students said their favorite part of the class was cooking, followed by test-tasting what was cooked.
McCutchen told the students to take the recipes they learned and make them their own, asking each one how they might change or add to their recipes.
The students took a quiz on food safety and certificates of completion of the course were handed out.
McCutchen said she is now in San Francisco, California. Most recently, she was a private chef for an NBA player. She cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner for him, but her contract has just ended.
The chef said she is a people person and likes the personal chef experience and doing private events, where she gets to connect to her guests, but sometimes she does miss the thrill and stress of a busy night at the restaurant. She also misses the teamwork. As a private chef, McCutchen said, she usually works alone.
Her latest project is working on getting her own food truck up and running.
“I hope to have it ready by November,” she said.
She said she will continue to be a private chef.
Prior to working with the NBA player, McCutchen said, she worked in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was able to come home to Lake City more often.
“The last two times I was there was to lay a family member to rest,” she said.
She said she tries to come home as much as possible.
“Lake City is my soil,” she said.
McCutchen is a 1997 graduate of Lake City High School.
“My culinary teacher saw something in me I didn’t see in myself,” she said.
McCutchen said her teacher wanted her to apply to Johnson and Wales culinary school. She said she had other plans to attend a four-year college.
After five years at South Carolina State and no degree, she left and enrolled in Horry-Georgetown Technical College in culinary classes.
“I got my first line cook job at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort,” she said.
McCutchen said her grandmother Lillie B. Hayes was an educator and her other grandmother, Thelma McCutchen, was the one with a flair for cooking. She said she learned from both of them.