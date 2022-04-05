 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lake City students, volunteers clean up Saturday morning

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Student athletes and volunteers from Lake City High School and J. Paul Truluck School for the Arts and Sciences, members of Strickland Boxing & Fitness, CrissCross Yoga, Dramatic Coffee Beans, and other community volunteers joined city workers early Saturday to spend the morning picking up trash in Lake City.

More than 30 people stocked up with gloves, trash bags, and trash grabbers, and headed out to about a dozen areas of the city including Acline Street, Ron McNair Boulevard, Moore Street, Graham Road, Matthews Road, and Cole Road to remove trash and debris from the roadside.

“I’m just as enthusiastic as ever about seeing all of our youth out this morning and all the folks in the community who came by to help as well smiling as they contribute to beautifying their city and participating in good citizenship,” said Mayor Lovith Anderson.

Together, the volunteers collected more than 80 bags of trash. For more details about upcoming events and community programs, visit the City of Lake City Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Mustangs filled the lower lot Saturday at the Florence Center -- and the arena -- as part of the Pee Dee Roundup National Mustang & All Ford Show presented by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.

Holistic Healing in Hartsville

Holistic Healing in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Residents of Hartsville will be getting a business that specializes in holistic healing. Kalmia Wellness had its ribbon cut…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This monkey study may have just revealed why humans love a stiff drink

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert