Lake City students, volunteers clean up Saturday morning

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Student athletes and volunteers from Lake City High School and J. Paul Truluck School for the Arts and Sciences, members of Strickland Boxing & Fitness, CrissCross Yoga, Dramatic Coffee Beans, and other community volunteers joined city workers early Saturday to spend the morning picking up trash in Lake City.

More than 30 people stocked up with gloves, trash bags, and trash grabbers, and headed out to about a dozen areas of the city including Acline Street, Ron McNair Boulevard, Moore Street, Graham Road, Matthews Road, and Cole Road to remove trash and debris from the roadside.

“I’m just as enthusiastic as ever about seeing all of our youth out this morning and all the folks in the community who came by to help as well smiling as they contribute to beautifying their city and participating in good citizenship,” said Mayor Lovith Anderson.

Together, the volunteers collected more than 80 bags of trash. For more details about upcoming events and community programs, visit the City of Lake City Facebook page.