Lake City swears in mayor, council members

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City held a swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Yamekia Robinson, council member Jason Brown, and reelected council members Wilhelmena Scott and Nicole Singletary on Jan. 9.

The ceremony took place in front of a full house at the Continuum in Lake City and was livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Robinson, who formally served as the council member for Lake City District 4, was elected in November to serve as mayor. She is the first woman and African American woman, elected to the position and succeeds Lovith Anderson, Jr. who served as mayor since 2007.

Brown was elected to serve District 6. He replaces Richard Cook who represented the district since August 2013. Scott was reelected to serve District 3 and has held the seat since January 2011, and Singletary was reelected to her third term representing District 1.