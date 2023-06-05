LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City is using a federal grant to take down homes that are unstable and unfit for human living, according to officials.

The city received the grant in November 2021 and has been working since to identify, evaluate and find the owners of homes that are not structurally sound. Work began Monday to begin taking down the homes, many of which were already partly fallen down and overgrown with plants.

“By code, houses that are structurally unsound are not safe, and it is my job as code enforcement officer to identify houses that are not inhabitable,” said Greg Cartrette. “That was the criteria.”

Twenty houses are slated for demolition through the grant. The demolition of those houses is split over three phases, with eight houses in phase one and six houses in phases two and three, Cartrette said.

According to public information officer Donna Tracy, the grant pays up to $10,000 for each demolition. So far, none of the house demolitions have cost more than the grant pays.

The demolition of houses in phase one began Monday, and Cartrette estimated that all eight houses should be done by the end of the month. Each subsequent phase should also take a month once they begin, he said.

Contracts are out for phase two, and asbestos testing for phase three was just completed. Once the tests come back, Cartrette said, the city can begin looking for contractors.

The contractors use excavators to knock down the house, crush up the debris and load it into a trailer to haul away. Then, the contractor must clean up the site, bring in dirt to fill in where the foundation was and finally lay grass down.

“We’re going to make it look better than it does right now,” Cartrette said.

Houses with asbestos also require special cleanup methods. For that reason, he said, each phase has two contractors: one that works on houses without asbestos and one that works on houses that do have asbestos.

The lots still belong to the owners, who each signed off on having the homes demolished, according to Cartrette. They are able to put new homes where the old one stood or sell it to someone else.

The Community Development Block Grant is given to states, cities and counties each year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.

The money must be used for programs and projects that help to provide housing and a better living environment or to expand economic opportunities, especially for those with lower incomes.