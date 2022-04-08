Lake City teachers, staff honored at gala

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City hosted its first Stars Gala to honor teachers and support staff of the year for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Each of the teachers and staff members who were honored at Thursday's event received a flower. The gala is expected to become an annual event.

Laura Hickson, superintendent of Florence School District 3, praised the teachers and support staff.

“I am proud of the individuals receiving this prestigious honor, '' Hickson said. “I am grateful for their commitment to excellence for our students and schools. I appreciate their continued efforts to rise above the challenges throughout the pandemic and how they keep our students engaged in learning.”

Proceeds from the gala will be used for scholarships for students who enter the field of education or begin their careers through a certification program. The proceeds will also fund teacher classroom grants to support student achievement.

Hickson said the gala is evidence of District 3’s belief in recruiting, growing, developing, and celebrating teachers and support staff. Hickson said the work teachers and support staff do daily is key to the survival of public education.

Desiree Wilson, chairwoman of the district's Teacher Forum, said the gala is an opportunity to showcase the commitment of teachers to excellence through leadership.

“This is a time to demonstrate to family, friends, and community members why we have the most elite teachers and staff in Florence School District three," Wilson said. "We work hard to achieve our mission of developing students to be college/career ready and to make them productive and responsible members of society.”

Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said Lake City is proud of School District 3 and looks forward to working with it to mold a better future.

“Some journeys are not just about the road traveled, but the people who are there to travel with you and cheer you on,” Anderson said. “Thank you, teachers and support staff for always keeping our youth motivated to accept challenges and move forward.”

