Lake City to host inaugural Juneteenth Festival

LAKE CITY,S.C. — Lake City will have its inaugural Juneteenth Festival June 18. The city has planned three days of celebrations leading up to the finale.

The celebration will begin Thursday, June 16, with a meet and greet at the Bean Market. It will continue Friday evening with a semi-formal gala in the continuum with heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music from the Soulution band. The finale will be a full day of activities, entertainment, and vendors outside the Continuum.

The finale will include a barbecue cook-off judged by the South Carolina Barbecue Association, various food and merchant vendors, games, and live music performances from Kipp Taylor and the Nu Look at noon, the Touch Band at 3 p.m., and The Company Band at 6 p.m.

The official holiday will be celebrated Sunday, June 19, with celebrations at area churches.

City administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the holiday.

The idea to have a Juneteenth festival came from Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper, who is also the newly appointed deputy administrator for Lake City.

“We have never had a festival of this magnitude highlight Juneteenth,” Cooper said. “I believe this builds comradery and builds the gap between the police department and the community. The demographics of Lake City have a lot of people of color and what I know about Juneteenth is that it is based upon the emancipation of enslaved people.”

Cooper said a lot of successful people have made it out of Lake City and he feels that commemorating Juneteenth will pay homage to the legacy of Lake City. He also said Juneteenth is not only about African Americans and being enslaved.

“Everyone should not look at Juneteenth as a day of slavery and sadness,” Cooper said. “We should look at it as a day for everyone to be a human being. It is a day for everyone to be recognized and acknowledged as a person. That would be my focus. For one day, let us not focus on color, but come together as people.”

