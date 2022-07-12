Lake City to start new phase of wastewater plant upgrade this month

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City is expected to break ground July 22 on the next phase of its Lake Swamp Wastewater Treatment improvement project.

The $10 million project began in October 2021 and is expected to be finished later this year.

Construction of the new wastewater treatment lab will upgrade existing facilities to provide more space and will update the equipment for processing water tests.

The updated water tests include a biological oxygen demand, which is a five-day test to ensure that treated water being disposed into Lynches River is environmentally safe, and the total suspended solids, which is a test to make sure wastewater meets standards.

The construction of two new aeration basins is underway as is replacement of aging equipment to improve the treatment of discharged wastewater in and near Lake City.

The improvements are financed by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and are administered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control along with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of South Carolina.

Funding for the project includes a forgivable loan from the State Revolving Fund Program, money from the third penny sales tax, and a construction loan which will be converted to a U.S. Department of Rural Development loan.

Public Works Director Ricky Sims said a lot of the equipment has been in the treatment plant since the 1980s and needs to be updated.

“Over the years, we have made some changes to the wastewater plant, but this is the most major one we have done. We are replacing aeration basins, replacing blower buildings, and boilers that have been there since the 80’s. We are just replacing a lot of old equipment.”

Sims said the equipment is still working and meets permits and requirements.

“The system is simply old and we are updating it to prepare for any growth the city has in the future," he said. "We want to be prepared when that time comes so everything can be where it needs to be.”