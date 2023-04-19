LAKE CITY, S.C. — The 11th annual art competition and festival that transforms Lake City into a city-wide art gallery kicked off on Wednesday.

On a closed-off Main Street, ArtFields staff and Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson cut a ribbon commemorating the start of the festival, which will continue until April 29. Visitors then toured around different local businesses that had been partially converted into art galleries.

“We do have some typical galleries, what you’re used to, but we take barber shops and food stores and things like that, and we turn them into an art venue downtown,” said Carla Angus, ArtFields’ director of community engagement.

ArtFields solicits artists from 12 different Southeastern states to compete for cash prizes, the highest of which is $50 thousand, Angus said. Awards are given from both professional judges and from the public, who can vote on their favorite pieces.

She said 380 artists are competing this year.

Robinson said ArtFields is a time when the people of Lake City can come together and show off their town to others.

“I feel like you live a longer life when you are laughing and talking and experiencing life together, and ArtFields brings that,” she said. “Now, Lake City is a great little town all throughout the year, believe me, but ArtFields just puts that touch on it.”

Orange signs reading “ArtFields Venue” on many local businesses downtown signal to passers-by that their business has art to show off. Some of the art is hung above tables where people are eating, and others hang next to merchandise being sold.

Some of the participating businesses include Pirate's T-Shirts, So-Lace Boutique, Frye's Meat Market and Life Change Fitness.

Each of the pieces of art has a sign talking about what it means to the artist who created it. If the art is also a part of the competition, that card has a number that visitors can text to vote for it.

Competition Artwork will be on display from:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 21 and 22.

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23.

10 a.m. to 7 .m. on April 24 through 29.

Winners will be announced at the finale, which will also have fireworks and live music by Big City Rhythm, on April 29 at 7 p.m. on the village green.

For younger artists, there is the ArtFields Junior Art Competition, which is open to all South Carolina students in grades one through 12. Angus said 307 students are competing this year.

Students will be judged in four age-groupings: primary, elementary, middle and secondary. Each will have first-, second- and third-place winners in addition to three merit awards and one student choice award.

First-, second- and third-place winners receive a cash prize, which varies by age group.

Junior competition winners will be announced earlier in the day on April 29 at The Bean Market.

While the art is the main draw of the festival, events are also taking place across the 11 days. Eight community events, including concerts and a wine walk, are free and open to the public.

A concert, From Inside the Circle, is being filmed for a TV show that connects Lake City with Stephenville, Canada. This event is not free, but all proceeds go to the Lake City Boys & Girls club to fund summer programs.

From Inside the Circle is being held at Marshall's Marine from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 22. Tickets cost $35 for one or $50 for two in advance or $45 at the door.

The only other ticketed event is ArtMakers, “a day of making, creating, and becoming art” that is good for families with young children, according to the ArtFields website.

ArtMakers tickets cost $8. It is taking place on April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Bean Market.