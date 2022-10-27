Lake City trims stormwater fees for businesses

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City Council passed an ordinance that reduces stormwater fees for all non-corporate businesses from $44 to $18 per month.

The ordinance was passed at a special called meeting Thursday via teleconference with only one item on the agenda. Council as a collective wanted to act in the best interest of their locally owned and operated small businesses.

All council members were present except Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. Mayor Pro Tempore Nicole Singletary officiated the meeting.

Councilman Richard Cook asked City Administrator William Hall how the city came up with the $18 per month figure.

Hall said the number was negotiated among council members. The members did not want the stormwater fees to be equivalent to the residential stormwater rate, but also did not want to burden small businesses.

“It was a compromise,” Hall said. “The original rate of $44 was approved by the state and our attorney and it was approved in an ordinance passed in 2017.”

The new ordinance will start immediately and credit will be given back to 221 locally owned and operated businesses for the first month they were billed. All council members agreed to the ordinance. No one opposed it.

Near the close of the meeting, Councilman Richard Cook called on the council for prayer as he revealed that he has been having health problems and will be heading to Charleston on Nov. 2 for heart surgery.