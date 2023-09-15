LAKE CITY, S.C. – Former Lake City employee Jackie Hanna was charged Monday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with one count of embezzlement of public funds under $5,000.

Hanna, 43, was employed as a part-time water billing clerk from November 2021 through July 2022. The city initiated an internal audit of all accounts following her dismissal, and established policies and procedures for improved oversight.

“This is something we take very seriously, and these measures will prevent incidents from happening again,” said city administrator William A. Hall. “We audited every transaction during Hanna’s tenure, and impacted accounts were made full.”

Hanna was booked at the Florence County Detention Center and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Matters relating to this case will be handled by SLED and the 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office, according to a city spokesperson.