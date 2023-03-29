CADES, S.C. — At a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, two intertwined ribbons symbolized the coming together of two communities at a new rural hospital.

The Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce, the Williamsburg Hometown Chamber of Commerce and the Medical University of South Carolina held the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new MUSC Health Black River Medical Center, between Lake City and Kingstree.

“This project has been a long time coming, and it’s a collaboration of two communities that have been waiting a very long time to create access to care that they didn’t have previously,” said Jay Hinesley, CEO of the MUSC Health Florence Division.

Members from each chamber of commerce, as well as the Black River Medical Center Board of Directors, came out to celebrate the end of the two-year long construction. The hospital officially opened on Jan. 18.

“What more could we ask for? Within five minutes of downtown Lake City, we’ve got this state of the art — in this part of the state — facility,” said Mary Kelly, executive director of the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce. “It is such a well thought out, beautiful facility. We’re very fortunate.”

The 64,000-square-foot hospital has 25 inpatient beds, four observation beds, two operating rooms and 16 emergency treatment rooms. It offers 3-D mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine, CT scanning, on-site pharmacy and a complete imaging department.

The hospital was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake City Community hospitals, which MUSC worked with to create a smooth transition.

Around 90% of former employees and providers at Lake City Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital are employed at MUSC Health Black River Medical Center or other MUSC facilities around the state.