Lake City youth programs receive $50,000 pledge

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City merchants have pledged $50,000 to benefit city youth programs.

The merchants, who wish to remain anonymous, made the pledge to City Deputy Administrator and Police Chief Jody Cooper July 14. The first $10,000 check was received at the city offices the same day.

The funds will be used to continue youth programs launched through the police department this year to provide structured activities and pathways to success for youth.

The Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program, or Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity, is a pilot program developed through a grant awarded by the Office of Highway Safety and Justice Program. The goal of the program is to redirect and mentor the youth within neighborhoods and communities.

“We hope these exciting new programs will result in improved social behavior and promote a solid academic foundation for our children and our communities,” said Cooper.

Under the umbrella of the Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program, the city and the Lake City Police Department have initiated several opportunities for Lake City youth this summer, including Scouting, which has long provided children across the nation experiences and activities they may otherwise not experience, Police Explorers, and esports camps.

Some of the groups:

Girl Scouts Troop 2722 - Girl Scouts meetings will be held in the city court room on the first Wednesday of each month beginning in September. For more information, contact Ashley Page at apage@cityoflakecity.org.

Boys Scouts Troop 500 – The formation of Boy Scouts Troop 500 is underway, and adults interested in volunteering to help with the program should contact Cooper at jcooper@cityoflakecity.org.

Police Explorers Post 503 – Police Explorers provides activities and mentorship for youth looking to discover their future and potential careers paths in law enforcement. For more information about Post 503, contact Amanda Diaz at amdiaz@cityoflakecity.org.

Esports – More than simple gaming, Esports is growing across the nation with many colleges adding Esports programs to their athletic offerings. This summer, the City of Lake City will host mini tournaments for local children ages 12 to 18, culminating in a tournament at The Continuum on Aug. 20. For more information about the Esports program, email Savon Whitehead at swhitehead@cityoflakecity.org or visit the Lake City Esports Facebook page.