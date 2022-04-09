Lake City's Inaugural Food Truck Rodeo a success

LAKE CITY, S.C. — It was easy to find the food truck rodeo — just follow the tempting aroma of barbecued chicken and the sounds of laughter and music.

The rodeo, a first for Lake City, was held Saturday on Saul Street and had diverse entertainment options. A city official said 2,000 people came to the event.

A dozen food trucks were present, a cornhole tournament took place, pony rides were available, live bands played, a video game theater on wheels took the attention of youth and some adults, photo booths captured picturesque images, and a man on stilts handed out crafted balloons.

Joy Lytch traveled from Atlanta to enjoy Lake City’s food truck rodeo.

“I am from Dillion, South Carolina, but I live in Atlanta, Georgia,” Lytch said. “My mother and I decided to come out to the rodeo today to partake in the activities that are here in Lake City. I am absolutely amazed at the amount of people here, the diversity, and I think this is awesome for the Pee Dee. I hope that other cities and areas take part and take notice. Lake City is family friendly, diverse and has plenty of options for your family to enjoy. You can’t beat it.”

Herbert Williams and his wife, Theresa Williams, were pleased with the event and hope it continues for Lake City.

“We loved the food truck rodeo, ‘’ Theresa Williams said. “We loved the food, the music, the live bands, the atmosphere. I believe that this was a success. It was chilly out and the crowd still showed up.”

William Hall, city administrator, said the community’s turnout means that people are accepting what the city has to offer.

“This is fellowship and everyone seems to be having a good time,” Hall said. “I don’t know if this will be an annual thing. You start one time and see how it goes. I hope this rodeo shows people that Lake City has a place for you to live, to work, to play and you can ask people to visit you.”

Tonya Huell, utilities billing director for Lake City, said this is a way for the city to bring back the community since the pandemic.

“The pandemic caused a lot of people to stop doing what they normally do, ‘’ Huell said. “We had to stop socializing and going to events. Now that the restrictions have relaxed, this is our effort of trying to bring people back out, but still practice the safety regulations.

“In Lake City, we are a family. We have an array of different things to appeal to everyone’s interest. When you think about family, families gather around music, food, and entertainment. This is a family-fun festival.”

Nekeycha Izzard helped organize the event and said planning in the beginning was rocky.

“Organizing this event started off rough, but it ended up pretty good,” Izzard said. “The rough part was trying to get food trucks in place. I had to make many calls and a lot of food trucks were booked.

Izzard continued, “Despite the rocky start, I believe the event was a great success. There are a lot of people here and they look like they are having a lot of fun. This event shows that we do care about the community and we have a desire to get things together. I hope the community appreciates what we have done and we will continue to put the work in.

Cole Tracy won the cornhole tournament and received the $100 grand prize. Darnell Singletary was the runner-up and received a trophy.

