FLORENCE, S.C. -- It was no joke this April Fool’s Day. The Youth of the Year from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area took home the title of State Youth of the Year April 1 in Greenville.

After earning the Pee Dee Area Youth of the Year title, Justin K. McNair of Lake City moved on to the state event. During the event, McNair was named the South Carolina Youth of the Year and earned another $2,500 in scholarships. He will travel to the Southeast Regional Youth of the Year event this summer. The national event is held in October.

The Lake City Boys & Girls Club allowed this shy teenage boy to go from sad and isolated to outgoing and entertaining.

McNair says the Club taught him not to give up. "Whatever you put your mind to, you can do it," he said.

"Whenever you had a dream, they made sure they did everything in their power to accomplish that," McNair said. "I really love the Boys & Girls Club."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area have had state winners before, the last one being Salisha Rigsbee from the Florence Club in the early 2000s. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at Claflin University and her J.D. from Arizona Summit Law School. Since 2018, she has served as assistant attorney general in Phoenix and founded her own law firm in 2020.