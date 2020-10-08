Lakota Medical donates 200,000 masks to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina now has 200,000 more masks in its stockpile.

Gov. Henry McMaster and representatives from Inman-based Lakota Medical announced Thursday afternoon that the company made a $500,000 donation of masks to the state.

“Lakota Medical’s generosity is a shining example of an innovative business stepping up and providing for their communities during a time of need,” McMaster said. “This donation will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and get protective equipment to the South Carolinians who need it most.”

“Since March, we have utilized our resources and experience to help with the personal protective equipment shortage our medical workers are facing,” Lakota Medical CEO Rusty Sellars said. “We are proud to now donate 200,000 masks to be used across South Carolina.”

The donated masks will initially be transferred to the state’s stockpile, which is used during an emergency to supplement personal protective equipment supplies at schools, long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, for first responders and other organizations or agencies if their own supplies become critically low.

Lakota Medical designs, develops, and manufactures products for medical practitioners and national retailers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakota Medical has supplied over 2,000 locations with over 30 million pieces of personal protective equipment.

