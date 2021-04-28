Lamar Jackson attends Kodak Black's plea hearing

Ashmore said that the agreement also called for Black to be allowed to travel outside of South Carolina for business reasons.

Clements said his office understood that Black needed to travel for his business and did not oppose the request.

Ashmore added that Black had been under supervised federal probation since he was released from prison in February.

Black pleaded guilty to federal and state firearms charges in November 2019 and to charges of possessing a weapon and marijuana at the Canadian border in early 2020. He was sentenced to a concurrent 46 months in prison on the charges.

Both of those sentences were commuted by former President Donald Trump the day he left office.

Jackson tweeted support for a commutation of Black's federal sentences prior to Trump's decision to commute.

Prior to accepting the plea agreement, Nettles asked Black several questions to determine his competency for the hearing to which the rapper responded mostly with "yes, sir" and "no, sir."

Black said, "All right, y'all" as he left the courtroom.