Lamar Jackson attends Kodak Black's plea hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. — The 2019 most valuable player of the National Football League paid a visit to Florence Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson arrived with rapper Kodak Black for a hearing at which the rapper pleaded guilty to one count of assault and battery first degree.
Jackson left Courtroom 3A of the Florence County Judicial Center after a few minutes. He reportedly was going to testify on Black's behalf but left before the hearing started.
A Florence County sheriff's deputy reported to the Morning News that Jackson did not want to be on camera and, thus, decided to leave the courtroom.
The quarterback and the rapper both grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Black to a 10-year suspended sentence with 18 months of probation at the hearing in accordance with a plea agreement between 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements III and Black's attorneys Beattie Ashmore of Greenville and Robert E. Lee of Marion.
Clements also said the agreement called for Black to apologize to the victim in the case in open court.
The victim attended the hearing electronically.
"I apologize," Black said. "I hope that we can all move forward."
Ashmore said that the agreement also called for Black to be allowed to travel outside of South Carolina for business reasons.
Clements said his office understood that Black needed to travel for his business and did not oppose the request.
Ashmore added that Black had been under supervised federal probation since he was released from prison in February.
Black pleaded guilty to federal and state firearms charges in November 2019 and to charges of possessing a weapon and marijuana at the Canadian border in early 2020. He was sentenced to a concurrent 46 months in prison on the charges.
Both of those sentences were commuted by former President Donald Trump the day he left office.
Jackson tweeted support for a commutation of Black's federal sentences prior to Trump's decision to commute.
Prior to accepting the plea agreement, Nettles asked Black several questions to determine his competency for the hearing to which the rapper responded mostly with "yes, sir" and "no, sir."
Black said, "All right, y'all" as he left the courtroom.
Black was indicted by a Florence County grand jury in April 2017 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Black was charged under his birth name of Dieuson Octave. He changed his name in 2018 to Bill K. Kapri.
The rapper was arrested on a warrant in December 2016 regarding an incident at the Comfort Inn and Suites in February 2016. According to a report of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Black became physically aggressive with a female who was in his room at the Comfort Inn and Suites. The report says that Black allegedly forced himself on the female and had sex with her.
Black has recorded three albums: "Painting Pictures," "Dying to Live" and "Bill Israel." He is known for his songs “Roll in Peace,” “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin.”