 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamar man charged with murder in Susan Drive shooting
0 comments

Lamar man charged with murder in Susan Drive shooting

Only $5 for 5 months

LAMAR, S.C. — A Lamar man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a homicide that occurred on Aug. 19th on Susan Drive in Darlington. 

Tyles Anthony Durant, 18, of Lamar, was arrested over the weekend by patrol officers from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. 

“This case remains under investigation, and my investigators remain dedicated to apprehending all of those responsible,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said. “We expect more arrests in this case.”

Durant has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. 

A conviction of murder carries the possibility of two penalties: death or 30 years to life in prison. Attempted murder has a penalty, if a person is convicted, of not more than 30 years in prison.

Durant was denied bond and remains in the Glenn Campbell Detention Center. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's office's mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. 

A person does not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Tyles Anthony Durant

Durant

 Contributed Photo
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Second Lost Cajun franchise to open in Florence
Local News

Second Lost Cajun franchise to open in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A restaurant franchise soon to arrive in Florence is opening a second location. Franchisee Terrance Thomas confirmed Monday afternoon that he would be opening two franchise locations of the Lost Cajun Seafood and Gumbo. One location will be on West Lucas Street next to the new Starbucks and the other in downtown Florence.  

+7
Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors
Local News

Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nine Wilson High School students earned perfect scores in either English, German or Spanish according to International Baccalaurate scores that were recently released for the 2019-20 school year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert