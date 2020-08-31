Lamar man charged with murder in Susan Drive shooting

LAMAR, S.C. — A Lamar man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a homicide that occurred on Aug. 19th on Susan Drive in Darlington.

Tyles Anthony Durant, 18, of Lamar, was arrested over the weekend by patrol officers from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

“This case remains under investigation, and my investigators remain dedicated to apprehending all of those responsible,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said. “We expect more arrests in this case.”

Durant has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

A conviction of murder carries the possibility of two penalties: death or 30 years to life in prison. Attempted murder has a penalty, if a person is convicted, of not more than 30 years in prison.

Durant was denied bond and remains in the Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's office's mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download.

A person does not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

