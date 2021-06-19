 Skip to main content
Lamar man killed Saturday at Hartsville intersection
Lamar man killed Saturday at Hartsville intersection

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Saturday morning death of a Lamar man at a Hartsville intersection has been ruled a homicide by the Darlington County Coroner's Office.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Mardrell Addison, 35. He was killed shortly after midnight at the intersection of US 15 and SC 151 in Hartsville.

Hardee said an autopsy has been scheduled, Hardee said.

The death is being investigated by the coroner's office and the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Hardee said.

