FLORENCE, S.C. — Last week, the town of Lamar was thought to have contaminated water. Saturday tests showed it to be a false alarm.

Town Administrator Timothy Dargan said that E. Coli bacteria was found in a test of the drinking water on Thursday. However, he and other staff suspected it was a false alarm.

“Our wastewater manager takes a sample of drinking water and wastewater on a regular basis,” Dargan said. “When he called me, he kind of felt it was a contaminated valve.”

Tests were taken at two different locations at the same time, and only one contained E. Coli bacteria, he said. However, the town was required to put out a boil water notice and report the finding to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Saturday, another test showed the water was not actually contaminated, confirming staff suspicions. The town lifted the boil water notice that morning.

Dargan said the valve could have been contaminated by someone touching it with dirty hands or by not running the water long enough.

Schools were closed Friday, but Dargan said the school system switched to e-learning for the day, something that is now seamless thanks to the technology and procedures set up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, the town passed out water that was donated by Darlington, Hartsville, Society Hill and the Harstville Lowe's.

If the water system was actually contaminated, it would be a problem for more than just the town of Lamar, Dargan said.

“We get water from the Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority, which would have meant that the water was probably contaminated there,” he said. “But thank God it wasn’t there.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, boil water notices can last from one to several days, depending on the situation.

“There isn’t a ‘normal’ duration for a boil water notice, boil water notices remain in place until the repeat samples are analyzed and the result is absent for total coliform and E. Coli,” said Laura Renwick, a department media relations officer.

The department’s website says that E. Coli is actually a large group of bacteria that can be harmful or not, and that some can be used as an indicator of water contamination.