Lamar-Spaulding Elementary kicking off new biomedical sciences program

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The students of Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School now have cutting-edge opportunities to study in the fields of biomedical sciences thanks to a grant provided by Ardagh Group through a partnership with Project Lead the Way.
Ardagh Group, a global supplier of recyclable metal and glass consumer packaging, has a plant in Bishopville and set aside funding to invest in local education. The company announced earlier this year a 10-year investment in STEM education across the country.
“Social sustainability is at the core of our sustainability strategy,” said Paul Coulson, chairman and CEO of Ardagh Group. “We recognize the critical role education and access to education plays in ensuring equal opportunities and in building successful, vibrant communities. We expect to invest $50 million over 10 years to support education in our United States communities. We are delighted to announce our first partnership in this initiative with (Project Lead the Way) and are making an initial investment of $12 million in this multi-year, impactful program.”
“(Project Lead the Way) is proud to partner with Lamar-Spaulding Elementary to inspire students to excel in math and science,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW president and CEO. “Together, we’re empowering millions of young people to become inspired problem solvers.”
A nonprofit organization that provides transformative learning experiences for students and teachers across the country, the programs develop in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom. according to its website.
The program includes professional development opportunities that provide teachers with the support and resources they need to devote more time to inspiring students, as well as collaborative cohort-based opportunities that build lasting professional learning communities. Through training, teachers will encounter best-in-class experiences that keep them on the forefront of how to prepare students for the demands of tomorrow.
“We are thrilled that we’re going to be able to provide a unique opportunity for our students in Lamar,” said Principal Kristi Austin. “This will allow us a hands-on, interdisciplinary STEM-based curriculum for students to use in the classroom and also to apply outside of the classroom.”
All students at the school will have the opportunity to participate in the program. A long-term goal of providing the biomedical program is to feed directly into Lamar High School’s recently established Biomedical Institute – another program funded through the project. Subjects students will study through the new program will include the human brain, forensics, animal adaptation, healthy living and infection detection.