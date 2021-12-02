Lamar-Spaulding Elementary kicking off new biomedical sciences program

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The students of Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School now have cutting-edge opportunities to study in the fields of biomedical sciences thanks to a grant provided by Ardagh Group through a partnership with Project Lead the Way.

Ardagh Group, a global supplier of recyclable metal and glass consumer packaging, has a plant in Bishopville and set aside funding to invest in local education. The company announced earlier this year a 10-year investment in STEM education across the country.

“Social sustainability is at the core of our sustainability strategy,” said Paul Coulson, chairman and CEO of Ardagh Group. “We recognize the critical role education and access to education plays in ensuring equal opportunities and in building successful, vibrant communities. We expect to invest $50 million over 10 years to support education in our United States communities. We are delighted to announce our first partnership in this initiative with (Project Lead the Way) and are making an initial investment of $12 million in this multi-year, impactful program.”

“(Project Lead the Way) is proud to partner with Lamar-Spaulding Elementary to inspire students to excel in math and science,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW president and CEO. “Together, we’re empowering millions of young people to become inspired problem solvers.”