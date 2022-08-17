Lamar Spaulding students thank Panthers for backpack donation

LAMAR, S.C. — How do you thank the organizations that donated 5,000 fully-supplied Carolina Panthers backpacks to your school system?

A school full of fully energized kindergarten and elementary school students — 450 in all — screamed "THANK YOU" while Sir Purr and three Carolina Panther cheerleaders bounced around was certainly a start Wednesday afternoon at Lamar Spaulding Elementary School.

"We are so grateful for this," said Darlington County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tim Newman.

The ears on the inflatable black cat entrance tunnel the Panthers use Sundays in stadiums almost touched the ceiling — a purrfect fit — and more than filled up half the cafeteria at the school and made an appropriate backdrop for the rally that started quietly and ended in confetti blown exuberance and mayhem as students pounced on the chance to thank the Panthers.

Between the start and finish, the Panthers Organization recognized the school's support employee of the year, school teacher of the year, principal and system superintendent, loosed Things 1 and 2 on the school, had a dance competition and had some teachers and students run an obstacle course.

Members of the Panthers' organization also talked about the importance of both physical and mental activity as they talked of the need to move 60 minutes a day and read 20 minutes a day.

"This is an incredible gift and we can't thank the Panthers Organization enough," Newman said.

Newman thanked organizations behind the gift — the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, John M. Belk Endowment, Bank of America, Classroom Central and Carolina Panthers Charities. Classroom Central coordinated the distribution.

"The Panthers are certainly our favorite team," Newman said as he looked a bit like the cat that swallowed the canary.

"You can imagine our families right now with the economic times we're in and everything costing more money, what this means to our families and our kids to have this donated to them — school supplies and a backpack and something that is functional for them to use at a difficult time economically is wonderful," Newman said.

The gift, the superintendent said, gave many students a boost in confidence they needed to claw their way into the swing of school following summer vacation.

"So many of our kids are ready to start learning but if they don't have the proper utensils to get started, and tools to get started, it can be a confidence issue. This gives them full confidence when they walk in that they have everything their peers do to start learning," Newman said.

"Today we're celebrating the start of the school year," said Riley Fields, the director of community relations for the team.

"David and Nicole Tepper are committed to supporting education in our two-state region and today we're here at Lamar Spaulding Elementary School celebrating a great annual program sponsored by the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Bank of America, the John Belk Endowment and the Carolina Panthers in which backpacks with school supplies are provided to high-need school districts across North and South Carolina," Fields said.

When all said said and done, the students were returned to their classroom, the room floor was littered with confetti and blue streamers shed from pompoms and a series of foam-board centric photos were taken with Sir Purr and some students in a way that likely came within a whisker's breadth of making the NASCAR hat dance look tame.

And team officials assured school system officials that all that confetti and streamers would be gone before they left.