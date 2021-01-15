 Skip to main content
Lashonda Nesmith Jackson, Bryan Braddock to speak at hip hop rally Saturday
FLORENCE, S.C. — Two candidates running for Florence City Council will speak at an event scheduled for Saturday afternoon. 

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson, one of five candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the District 1 special election, and Bryan Braddock, one of four Republicans running in the District 3 special election, will speak at the Stop the Violence Hip Hop Rally.

The rally is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Community Park, located at 801 Clement St in Florence. It will also feature music, a clinic on expungements and pardons, a credit repair service and free food. 

