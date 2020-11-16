LaShonda NeSmith Jackson declares for Florence City Council race

FLORENCE, S.C. — LaShonda NeSmith Jackson danced her way into the Florence City Council election Monday afternoon.

NeSmith Jackson danced to the music provided by Tirek "Uncle Buddah" Robinson before she announced her campaign for City Council District 1 at Northwest Park.

She said she wants her campaign to be the community's campaign. She said she wants the community's agenda to be her agenda.

"Let everybody know that you will have another voice on city council, another friend as we make this forward," NeSmith Jackson said.

She also called for improved infrastructure, continued economic growth, safety, youth resources and community beautification.

District 1 is a single-member city council district that has been represented by Teresa Myers Ervin since 2010. Myers Ervin was elected Florence mayor during the election held on Nov. 3.

NeSmith Jackson said she coined the term "womentum" to describe the firsts for women that are currently happening in politics, including Myers Ervin's election as mayor and the media's declaration of Joe Biden and his runningmate, Kamala Harris, as the winners of the 2020 presidential election.