LaShonda NeSmith Jackson declares for Florence City Council race

FLORENCE, S.C. — LaShonda NeSmith Jackson danced her way into the Florence City Council election Monday afternoon.
NeSmith Jackson danced to the music provided by Tirek "Uncle Buddah" Robinson before she announced her campaign for City Council District 1 at Northwest Park.
She said she wants her campaign to be the community's campaign. She said she wants the community's agenda to be her agenda.
"Let everybody know that you will have another voice on city council, another friend as we make this forward," NeSmith Jackson said.
She also called for improved infrastructure, continued economic growth, safety, youth resources and community beautification.
District 1 is a single-member city council district that has been represented by Teresa Myers Ervin since 2010. Myers Ervin was elected Florence mayor during the election held on Nov. 3.
Support Local Journalism
NeSmith Jackson said she coined the term "womentum" to describe the firsts for women that are currently happening in politics, including Myers Ervin's election as mayor and the media's declaration of Joe Biden and his runningmate, Kamala Harris, as the winners of the 2020 presidential election.
Another former holder of the seat, retired Councilman Billy D. Williams, endorsed NeSmith Jackson on Monday afternoon.
In accordance with state statute, the city will hold a special election to fill the remaining two years of her term. Primary elections will be held on Jan. 26, with party nominees going on to the special election on March 30. Filing is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 30.
NeSmith Jackson previously sought to represent Council District 2 on the city council. She lost to Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore in 2016 and after a protest in 2018.
NeSmith Jackson said she moved out of District 2 and into District 1 after the primaries last year.
She is currently the owner of NeSmith Insurance Agency, the chief executive officer of GOTV Consulting LLC and a former chairwoman of the Florence County Democratic Party. NeSmith Jackson also worked on the presidential campaign of businessman Tom Steyer.
Republican William Schofield also has declared for the District 1 seat.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.