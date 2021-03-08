Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: 'I was unaware of any official or ethical violation'

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lashonda Nesmith Jackson says she was unaware of any legal or ethical issues when she distributed campaign cards at a recent school supply giveaway at Williams Middle School.
Nesmith Jackson issued a statement Monday afternoon about a recent Morning News report of a Florence One Schools investigation into a recent event at Williams Middle School.
The event is being investigated because videos and text messages document that campaign cards were advertising Nesmith Jackson’s city council campaign at the school, potentially in violation of school board policy and state law.
“Recently, I participated in a school supply drive at Williams Middle School in North Florence,” Nesmith Jackson said in the statement. “This was not the first student benefit event that I attended. I am the vice president of the Williams Parent Teacher Organization, so I participate in most of Williams Middle School PTO activities.
“I am currently a candidate for the Florence District 1 City Council seat, and at the referenced event at Williams Middle School, I did distribute campaign literature. (To my knowledge, I was the only one distributing my campaign literature.) I was unaware of any official or ethical violation in me doing so.”
Nesmith Jackson is running against Republican William Schofield for the seat.
She added that she has not been contacted by the school district regarding the event.
“In closing, I would like it to be known that I am open to discussing the situation with the school district, as there was no malicious intent on my part,” Nesmith Jackson continued.
She added that her community outreach efforts span well over a decade and pre-date her runs for office.
“My community outreach efforts are what led me to run for office, as I rarely see political candidates or the elected officials in the depressed areas of the city,” Nesmith Jackson said.
She added that she is a graduate of the Fellows in Education program.
The program is a collaboration between community leaders, business owners and Florence One Schools to improve education for students by involving selected local leaders in the students’ everyday atmosphere and experiences.
“As I, my children and countless members of my family attended Williams Middle School, I had the pleasure of shadowing the students at Williams Middle School during the Fellows program,” Nesmith Jackson said.
She previously described herself to the Morning News as a proud graduate of Wilson High School. Williams is a feeder school to Wilson.