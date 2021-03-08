Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: 'I was unaware of any official or ethical violation'

She added that she has not been contacted by the school district regarding the event.

“In closing, I would like it to be known that I am open to discussing the situation with the school district, as there was no malicious intent on my part,” Nesmith Jackson continued.

She added that her community outreach efforts span well over a decade and pre-date her runs for office.

“My community outreach efforts are what led me to run for office, as I rarely see political candidates or the elected officials in the depressed areas of the city,” Nesmith Jackson said.

She added that she is a graduate of the Fellows in Education program.

The program is a collaboration between community leaders, business owners and Florence One Schools to improve education for students by involving selected local leaders in the students’ everyday atmosphere and experiences.

“As I, my children and countless members of my family attended Williams Middle School, I had the pleasure of shadowing the students at Williams Middle School during the Fellows program,” Nesmith Jackson said.

She previously described herself to the Morning News as a proud graduate of Wilson High School. Williams is a feeder school to Wilson.

