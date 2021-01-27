Lashonda Nesmith Jackson, Joey McMillan head to runoff in District 1 primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — One of the most experienced political candidates in Florence and one of the newest will be in a runoff to determine the Democratic nominee in Florence City Council District 1 seat.

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson received 236 of 653 votes (36.14) to finish first among five candidates in the race.

Nesmith Jackson said she is excited to be moving on to the runoff. She added that she felt she had the support of the community behind her. She said she thought she would win the Democratic nomination Tuesday night but is willing to wait another two weeks.

She twice sought the District 2 seat held by Pat Gibson-Hye Moore. She lost to Gibson-Hye Moore in 2016 special election and a 2018 regular election. After the second election, she moved into District 1. She also served on the Tom Steyer campaign and previously as chairwoman of the Florence Democratic Party.

In the Feb. 9 runoff, she will face Joey McMillan who is running his first campaign.

McMillan finished second with 194 votes (29.71%).