Lashonda Nesmith Jackson, Joey McMillan head to runoff in District 1 primary
FLORENCE, S.C. — One of the most experienced political candidates in Florence and one of the newest will be in a runoff to determine the Democratic nominee in Florence City Council District 1 seat. 

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson received 236 of 653 votes (36.14) to finish first among five candidates in the race. 

Nesmith Jackson said she is excited to be moving on to the runoff. She added that she felt she had the support of the community behind her. She said she thought she would win the Democratic nomination Tuesday night but is willing to wait another two weeks.

She twice sought the District 2 seat held by Pat Gibson-Hye Moore. She lost to Gibson-Hye Moore in 2016 special election and a 2018 regular election. After the second election, she moved into District 1. She also served on the Tom Steyer campaign and previously as chairwoman of the Florence Democratic Party. 

In the Feb. 9 runoff, she will face Joey McMillan who is running his first campaign. 

McMillan finished second with 194 votes (29.71%).

McMillan said he is glad to be in the runoff. He added that he is a political newcomer and he feels he did pretty well to get in the runoff in his first race. He also said he is going to “circle the wagons” and keep doing what he did to get into the runoff to win the Democratic nomination.

Candidates Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, James "Big Man" Kennedy, and Jermaine C. Nowline did not advance to the runoff. 

Mitchell finished third (91 votes, 13.94%), followed by  Kennedy (99 votes, 13.48%) and Nowline (44 votes, 6.74%).

The winner of the Democratic nomination will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

