Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lashonda Nesmith Jackson has won two elections and hopes to win a third to become the District 1 representative on the Florence City Council.

Nesmith Jackson received 351, or 59.29%, of the 592 ballots cast to defeat Joey McMillan in the District 1 Democratic primary runoff election Tuesday night. She advances to the March 30 general election, where she will face Republican William Schofield.

She celebrated Tuesday evening with her family and friends at 602 Oakland Avenue.

As she escorted a guest to his vehicle, Nesmith Jackson said she had come in first in the primary, won the runoff and would be working hard to win the March 30 general election.

"We've got work to do," she said.

McMillan spoke with Nesmith Jackson after he was handed the cell phone of Nathaniel Mitchell at the election office.

He said he looked forward to working with her and getting to know her better on the call.

