LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson wins Democratic nomination, will face McMillan November 8

FLORENCE, S.C. — LeShonda NeSmith-Jackson won the Democratic nomination for City Council District 1. She will go head to head with Joey McMillan in the Nov. 8 general election.

Jackson received 279 votes, or 71.17%, and her opponent, Isaac “Gin” Wilson, received 113 votes, or 28.83%, in Tuesday's primary election.

She celebrated her win at Bummies Community Resource Center surrounded by friends, family, and supporters.

Jackson said although the race hasn't been won, she is ready to work.

“I am excited and people are already saying it is time to get to work and it is,” she said. “ The community trusts that once this is final, we are going to do the work and we will."

Jackson said the communities have been neglected far too long and change must come.

“There is no way we can continue to let our communities go underserved this long,” she said. “It is time for someone with a plan. I have a plan to get state and federal funds to get things done in our communities. City Council needs someone who is focused on our community and someone who is determined to find grants so that we can be self sustainable. That is the goal I am going toward."

Jackson said in order to be a great leader one must first follow and she said she has learned from great leaders.

“I was under the late Councilman Ed Robinson and the late Councilman Billy D. Williams and these are the things they did. They fought hard to push the community forward and that is what I do. They are who I learned it from.”

Jackson said this win means people are taking their communities back.

“It is not directly a win for me. It is a win for the community. It is a win for the people and for everyone who believes in me and knows we have what it takes to get the job done.”

Kiara Williams, who attended the watch party, said she is confident in Jackson and believes she will go on to win the seat and bring good things to the city of Florence.

“She is a very kind and loving person,” Williams said. “Not just to me, but to everybody. I know she will do a good job in the seat and she will do the things she said she will do. I know she will get in there and do what Florence needs.”

Shawn Thomas, who also attended the watch party, said the seat will not change anything in Jackson's commitment to the community, but will allow her to have more resources to get things done.

“LaShonda will always help the community," Thomas said. "Being a city councilwoman will simply grant her more resources and opportunity to continue to do the things she loves to do. If she has done all of these things in the community without a seat. Imagine what she will do when she gets the seat.”

Isaac "Gin" Wilson released a statement congratulating Jackson on her win and calling for unity.

"Lashonda and I have had and argued our differences, and she has come out victorious," Wilson said. "No doubt many of those differences remain. These are tough times for our district and our city, and I pledge to her, to do all in my power to help her lead us through the many challenges we face ahead. After all, our main objective is the same, to make District one and all of Florence the best it can be."

"I urge all voters who supported me to join me in not just congratulating her, but offering her our good will and best effort to find ways to come together, to find the necessary compromises, to bridge our differences and help restore our faith, sense of community, defend our neighborhoods against poverty and leave our children and grandchildren a stronger, better city than we inherited. As Chair of The Florence County Democratic [Party] I will support all Democratic candidates on the November ballot."

