FLORENCE, S.C. — A body shop and the Make-A-Wish Foundation gave a total makeover to the car of a girl from Latta who has struggled with kidney problems for two years.

Hailee Martin, who has scoliosis, overdosed on the Tylenol she was taking for the disease when she was 16 years old, said her mother, Ada Martin. She nearly died when her liver began to fail and had to be airlifted to MUSC in Charleston.

“She still has some good days and some bad days. If her medicine’s off, she’s real shaky. Some days she sleeps a lot,” said Ada Martin. “She may have good days, and she’ll clean and everything.”

The Make A Wish Foundation of South Carolina partnered with the body shop Phaze 3 Kustoms on South Irby Street to rebuild her white 2010 Toyota Camry with a light interior.

After dropping the car off in March, the Phaze 3 Kustoms team went to work making the car exactly how Hailee Martin wanted. Employees worked off-hours to complete the car just in time to be unveiled on Wednesday, a few days before Martin’s father, Patrick Martin, was being deployed in the military.

“I’m beyond excited,” Hailee Martin said before the unveiling. “I’ve been talking about this for months.”

Phaze 3 Kustoms repainted the car matte black with a gloss black roof, replaced the interior with red vinyl and custom stitched Hailee Martin’s initials into the headrest.

The car also got new custom speakers, a bluetooth touchscreen audio system, 20-inch black and red marquee rims, a starlight headliner and LED head and tail lights.

“I love it so much,” Hailee Martin said after seeing the car. She could barely talk because she was smiling so big.

Hailee Martin said she was unable to pick a favorite part, as she loved it all so much.

Mary Silverberg, the director of developer operations for the South Carolina chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said custom cars are a relatively common wish that children make.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina is its own nonprofit even though it works under the broader Make-A-Wish America, Silverberg said.

“What that means is the funds we raise stay right there to grant the wishes of children in South Carolina,” she said. “We only raise funds in South Carolina and we only grant wishes in South Carolina.”

Wishes are granted to children who are between 2 and a half and 17 years old when they apply, according to Silverberg. These children must also have a disease that is considered to be progressive, degenerative or malignant.

Hailee Martin, now 18, had only 24 hours to live when they airlifted her to the MUSC hospital in Charleston, her mother said. By the time they found a liver to give Martin, she had only 12 hours left.

“We were told at one point she was the sickest patient on the floor,” Ada Martin said.

Then, six months later, her new liver failed. Hailee Martin spent her 17th birthday in the hospital, so her friends held up signs outside her window and nurses took her gifts.

Since then, the family has made the trip to Charleston nearly every week, although now they only have to go every few months, her mother said.

Close Phaze 3 Kustoms and the Make-A-Wish Foundation overhauled the car of Hailee Martin. It was covered for the unveiling, and a picture of what the car looked like before the overhaul stood in front of it. Hailee Martin, left, waits while the employees of Phaze 3 Kustoms take the tarp off her car. Her mother, Ada Martin, right, watches. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sits in her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Hailee Martin poses with her car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. The inside of Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. The inside of Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Hailee Martin, middle, stands with her parents in front of her car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Her mother, Ada Martin, is on the left and her father, Patrick Martin, is on the right. What Hailee Martin's car looked like before being overhauled by Phaze 3 Kustoms. PHOTOS: Make-A-Wish recipient sees car for first time Phaze 3 Kustoms and the Make-A-Wish Foundation overhauled the car of Hailee Martin. It was covered for the unveiling, and a picture of what the car looked like before the overhaul stood in front of it. Hailee Martin, left, waits while the employees of Phaze 3 Kustoms take the tarp off her car. Her mother, Ada Martin, right, watches. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sits in her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin sees her car, which was renovated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, for the first time since it was overhauled. Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Hailee Martin poses with her car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. The inside of Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. The inside of Hailee Martin's car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Hailee Martin, middle, stands with her parents in front of her car, which was overhauled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the help of Phaze 3 Kustoms. Her mother, Ada Martin, is on the left and her father, Patrick Martin, is on the right. What Hailee Martin's car looked like before being overhauled by Phaze 3 Kustoms.

Phaze 3 Kustoms had help from other businesses who donated essential parts to the car’s overhaul. These companies include:

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Metric Solutions

DK ELectronics

Big Boyz Toyz

ABW Conversions

301 Auto Parts

Ard’s Auto glass

Single Source

Lee’s Tire

Don’s Trim Shop

Katskinz

Will’s Headliner

HC Group

Elite Tire

Abnormal Kustoms