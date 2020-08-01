MARION, S.C. – City of Marion police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple shooting incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers confirmed a shooting at the Shell gas station on W. Liberty St. sometime after midnight. Possibly three or four victims but none of whom suffered life threatening injuries, he said.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said deputies are investigating a shooting at the parking lot of MUSC Health Marion Medical Center that possibly stemmed from the Marion shooting incident earlier.
Both departments said the investigation is ongoing with more information at a later time.
