Lawmakers want to increase number of SC Supreme Court justices

“The basic question I have is why? We hope any decisions to change our courts are not related to wishes about outcomes. It is not the business of legislative bodies to try to shape the judiciary to try to shape outcomes.”

John Crangle, who for more than 40 years has studied ethics and corruption in the General Assembly, said he needs more facts before weighing in.

On one hand, Crangle said, the Republican majority General Assembly might want to put known conservatives on the court to counter any “liberal” influences.

But on the other hand, Crangle said, “They (lawmakers) may feel the court is overloaded. The population of the state has doubled ... and the amount of appeals they have has increased dramatically.” Crangle, a lawyer, said he has heard complaints from lawyers that the court does not move fast enough.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Democrat from Richland, said the idea of putting justices on the Supreme Court based on their hometowns didn’t make much sense to him.

“We should be choosing justices based on the quality of their minds – not on where they are from,” he said. “The idea of geographical representation for the Supreme Court has no rational basis.”