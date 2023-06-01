FLORENCE, S.C. — A lawsuit filed in state district court on May 5 alleges that the Housing Authority of Florence violated the civil rights of Keisha Waiters and retaliated against her for making complaints.

Waiters’ lawyer, Phoebe Clark, writes in the complaint that the authority created a hostile work environment for Waiters, then put her on administrative leave and fired her without proper cause for reporting the problems she was having.

“Plaintiff engaged in protected activity when Plaintiff complained about unequal harassing and hostile or retaliatory treatment,” the complaint reads. “In close proximity to her complaints, Plaintiff would be disciplined without good cause and ultimately would be terminated after being engaged in protected activity surrounding her prior litigation.”

Waiters, an African American woman, is the plaintiff in the case. She is seeking from the Housing Authority of Florence back pay for the time she claims was a hostile work environment, front pay because she claims she was unfairly fired and attorney fees.

The Housing Authority of Florence’s attorney, Samuel Arthur, III, of Aiken, Bridges, Elliott, Tyler & Saleeby, P.A., replied to the complaint on May 25 denying that the authority retaliated against her or created a hostile working environment.

“Defendant did not violate any clearly established right possessed by the Plaintiff and its actions were reasonable under well settled law,” Arthur wrote. “Therefore, this Defendant is immune from suit by virtue of the doctrine of discretionary immunity.”

The Housing Authority of Florence is the defendant in the case.

Arthur also noted that Waiters was employed “at will,” meaning that she could be fired at any time for any, or no, reason.

Waiters has made other lawsuits and complaints against the Housing Authority of Florence in the past, nearly all of which have been dismissed for lack of evidence. The most recent lawsuit was dismissed on March 20 by district Judge Joseph Dawson III.

In the earlier lawsuit, which was filed in August 2021, Waiters said she was demoted from program manager at the authority’s Cheraw office to special project coordinator, her previous position in the Florence office. as retaliation for a complaint she made in 2016.

The 2016 complaint was dismissed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Dawson ruled that the 2021 case by Waiters did not establish a clear connection between the demotion and the 2016 complaint and that the Housing Authority of Florence had a legitimate business reason to demote her.

That reason, as argued by the Housing Authority of Florence, was that Waiters was creating a hostile work environment at Cheraw. Less than two months after Waiter’s promotion to program manager, a three-year employee at the Cheraw office resigned and filed a complaint of retaliation and discrimination.

The authority began an investigation after the complaint was made, and after reviewing the findings of the investigation, demoted Waiters to her old position as special project coordinator.

The newest lawsuit alleges that the Housing Authority of Florence retaliated against and ultimately fired Waiters because of the August 2021 lawsuit and other complaints she made in the interim.

Clark said in the May 5 complaint that Waiters experienced a hostile work environment from June 2021 to her termination on May 19, 2022.

Waiters was relocated from the Cheraw office to the Florence office, causing transportation problems, was held to a higher dress code standard than other employees and was placed on leave after filing complaints and lawsuits, Clark alleges.

Finally, the day after coming back from leave, she was fired, according to the complaint.

Waiters then applied for unemployment, but the Housing Authority of Florence tried to prevent her from getting her benefits, Clark said in the complaint.

“Defendant testified that the final event that led to Plaintiff’s termination was failure to report outside employment. However, the unemployment office granted Plaintiff unemployment benefits after Plaintiff provided evidence that she did not have outside employment,” the complaint says.

In the May 25 response to the complaint, Arthur denies that the authority created a hostile work environment or retaliated against Waiters.

“Defendant acted in good faith and in a reasonable manner and Defendant acted within the course and scope of its authority and discretion,” he writes. “Plaintiff has not suffered any significant, tangible adverse employment action because of her gender or race.”

Primarily, the response to the complaint consists of Arthur denying claims made and requesting proof.

The Housing Authority of Florence's acting executive director, Pamela Stevens, said she had no comment on the lawsuit. Board of commissioners Chair Douglas Hawkins said the board does not comment on pending litigation.

Clark did not respond to a request to comment.