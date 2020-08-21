 Skip to main content
Lawsuit alleges improper grade changes for Lake City High School athletes
LAKE CITY, S.C. — A lawsuit filed Thursday evening alleges that athletes' grades were improperly changed at Lake City High School. 

The summons and complaint were filed in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of Hannah J. Secka by Columbia attorney Darryl C. Caldwell. 

The allegation of improper grade changing is made in the complaint in the context of Secka's reporting of several alleged improper behaviors by administrators and other personnel in the district. The complaint alleges that Secka was harassed and then improperly terminated as retaliation of her reports of the improper behaviors. 

Secka asks for injunctive relief, back wages with interest, payment for lost wages, actual, compensatory and punitive damages and costs. 

The complaint alleges that Secka, working at Lake City High School as a virtual school facilitator, communicated numerous violations of the implementation of the program to then-Principal Ned Blake and Florence Three Superintendent Laura Hickson in late January 2018. 

"Plaintiff [Secka] found improper grade changing for athletics, improper access to grades by unauthorized personnel, manipulation and creation of false data, and flagrant failures to follow federal guidelines by teachers and administrators of the program," the complaint says. 

The school district refused to comment on the lawsuit as it had not yet been served but did deny any allegations of wrongdoing related to student grades.

