Lawsuit alleges improper grade changes for Lake City High School athletes

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A lawsuit filed Thursday evening alleges that athletes' grades were improperly changed at Lake City High School.

The summons and complaint were filed in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of Hannah J. Secka by Columbia attorney Darryl C. Caldwell.

The allegation of improper grade changing is made in the complaint in the context of Secka's reporting of several alleged improper behaviors by administrators and other personnel in the district. The complaint alleges that Secka was harassed and then improperly terminated as retaliation of her reports of the improper behaviors.

Secka asks for injunctive relief, back wages with interest, payment for lost wages, actual, compensatory and punitive damages and costs.

The complaint alleges that Secka, working at Lake City High School as a virtual school facilitator, communicated numerous violations of the implementation of the program to then-Principal Ned Blake and Florence Three Superintendent Laura Hickson in late January 2018.