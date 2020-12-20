Lawsuit alleges Lake City police, Florence County Detention Center policy violations led to the death of a Lake City man

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A lawsuit filed in Florence County alleges that officers from the Lake City Police Department and Florence County Detention Center violated their organizations' policies and that those violations resulted in the death of Erskine McClam on Dec. 27, 2018.
Lethe McClam, individually and as the personal representative of Erskine McClam, filed the suit against Lake City, its police department, Florence County, the sheriff's office, the detention center, and Dr. Kris Crawford alleging that each was grossly negligent and that Erskine McClam's Dec. 27, 2018, death was wrongful.
Getting to the detention center...
Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker told the Morning News that McClam was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
The suit, filed Monday in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas, alleges that McClam was arrested in front of a grocery store after being found unconscious there by officers from the Lake City Police Department.
It also reports that the State Law Enforcement Division found that at least one of the arresting officers — the suit does not specify names of the officers — had some familiarity with McClam and knew of his history with alcohol abuse and that McClam had to be helped by officers into their vehicle for transport.
Media reports filed at the time of McClam's death indicate that the State Law Enforcement Division was brought in by the sheriff's office to investigate the death.
The suit does not specify how a man so intoxicated that he passed out could be causing a disturbance. Coker's comments to media did not clarify this point either.
The suit, however, does allege that due to the familiarity of at least one officer with McClam that McClam should have been taken to the hospital for medical attention or that the officers should have called for emergency medical services.
It says McClam was taken to the detention center in violation of the department's policies.
Arriving at the detention center...
The suit alleges that the officers transporting McClam arrived at the detention center around 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2018.
It alleges that McClam was so intoxicated that the detention center staff — the suit does not specify names of these officers — could not complete the booking process.
The suit argues that a nurse should have been at the booking area to perform a medical screening and that had a nurse been there, McClam would have been sent to the hospital.
It alleges that there is no evidence that a medical screening of any kind was performed on McClam, a failure that violated detention center policies. The suit says it was Crawford's duty to ensure that these screenings were being carried out.
Nevertheless, McClam was placed in the detention center's maximum-security unit in a cell by himself.
Statements allegedly given by detention center officers to the State Law Enforcement Division say that McClam was so intoxicated that the officers had to assist him into the cell and that they placed him on the floor because he was so unsteady on his feet.
The suit again alleges that McClam should never have been placed in the cell and should have been taken to the hospital or treated by emergency medical service personnel.
Inside the cell...
McClam was placed on 15-minute medical watch, according to the suit.
This means that a detention center officer is supposed to check on him every 15 minutes.
Allegedly, these checks were not performed, according to the SLED report.
The suit alleges that had these checks been done, McClam would have been given the medical attention he needed.
About 2:30 on Thursday morning, a detention center officer noticed McClam inside his cell with his pants around his knees and blood on the floor.
The officer reportedly knocked on the cell and McClam responded by nodding his head. The officer then walked away from McClam's cell.
The report from SLED indicates that the officer left the maximum-security unit at 2:40 a.m. to get a fresh battery for his communication device. While getting the battery, the officer informed other staff that McClam needed to be checked on.
He and two other officers arrived at McClam's cell at 2:45 a.m. and determined that McClam was unresponsive. At that point, CPR was initiated and emergency medical services called.
At 3:06 a.m., emergency medical technicians arrived and transported McClam to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston revealed that McClam died of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.
There has been at least one study that linked alcohol to an increase of instances of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy in mice.
