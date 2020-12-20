Lawsuit alleges Lake City police, Florence County Detention Center policy violations led to the death of a Lake City man

Media reports filed at the time of McClam's death indicate that the State Law Enforcement Division was brought in by the sheriff's office to investigate the death.

The suit does not specify how a man so intoxicated that he passed out could be causing a disturbance. Coker's comments to media did not clarify this point either.

The suit, however, does allege that due to the familiarity of at least one officer with McClam that McClam should have been taken to the hospital for medical attention or that the officers should have called for emergency medical services.

It says McClam was taken to the detention center in violation of the department's policies.

Arriving at the detention center...

The suit alleges that the officers transporting McClam arrived at the detention center around 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2018.

It alleges that McClam was so intoxicated that the detention center staff — the suit does not specify names of these officers — could not complete the booking process.

The suit argues that a nurse should have been at the booking area to perform a medical screening and that had a nurse been there, McClam would have been sent to the hospital.