 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawsuit says Florence County Detention Center inmate who died in 2019 committed suicide
0 Comments
FLORENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

Lawsuit says Florence County Detention Center inmate who died in 2019 committed suicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – An inmate who died at the Florence County Detention Center hanged himself, according to a lawsuit filed last week. 

Attorneys for Kim Rogers Turner, the personal representative of the estate of Lloyd Bradley Turner, filed a summons and complaint in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas alleging that Florence County, its sheriff's office, the detention center and a doctor and a nurse committed medical malpractice that led to Lloyd Bradley Turner's 2019 death. 

Florence County, the sheriff's office, the detention center, the doctor and the nurse are alleged to have been negligent or grossly negligent by failing to evaluate Turner after he was brought in to the facility and failing to place him on suicide watch.  

Florence Police Department officers arrested Turner, 45, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, on an attempted murder charge for allegedly violently attacking his father. 

The notice of intent to file suit alleges that the attack was wholly out of character and inexplicable to Turner's family and implies that the attack may have been related to Turner's battle with substance abuse. 

"Bradley [Turner] had a history of substance abuse and depression, having most recently spent 70 days in a rehab facility, getting out on Aug. 24, 2019, and the family had made concerted efforts since his return to make sure he was not alone," the attorneys say in the notice. 

They add that Turner had binged on alcohol and cocaine on the day of the alleged attack. 

"Bradley [Turner] had suicidal ideation on Oct. 2, 2019 and had formulated a plan to carry out that ideation, having gone to some 'woods' to hang himself," the attorneys continue in the notice. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert