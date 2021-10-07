Lawsuit says Florence County Detention Center inmate who died in 2019 committed suicide

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – An inmate who died at the Florence County Detention Center hanged himself, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

Attorneys for Kim Rogers Turner, the personal representative of the estate of Lloyd Bradley Turner, filed a summons and complaint in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas alleging that Florence County, its sheriff's office, the detention center and a doctor and a nurse committed medical malpractice that led to Lloyd Bradley Turner's 2019 death.

Florence County, the sheriff's office, the detention center, the doctor and the nurse are alleged to have been negligent or grossly negligent by failing to evaluate Turner after he was brought in to the facility and failing to place him on suicide watch.

Florence Police Department officers arrested Turner, 45, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, on an attempted murder charge for allegedly violently attacking his father.

The notice of intent to file suit alleges that the attack was wholly out of character and inexplicable to Turner's family and implies that the attack may have been related to Turner's battle with substance abuse.