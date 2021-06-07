Le Dîner en Blanc Florence kicks off North America events

FLORENCE, S.C. – The inaugural Le Dîner en Blanc-Florence is the first event in North America since the pandemic for the Le Dîner en Blanc franchise. Florence will host the event on Saturday.
“To be the first event in North America – which includes all franchise cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, for Le Dîner en Blanc franchise after emerging from the pandemic is exciting and overwhelming all in one,” said Tonita Perry, co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc in Florence. “We are dedicated to showcasing the community and local businesses on a global stage so all can see what a fun, quaint destination Florence, S.C., the heart of the Pee Dee, really is.”
Community is most important to hosts Nicole Dixon, Charlene McKnight and Perry as they plan for the inaugural Le Dîner en Blanc - Florence. They look forward to the annual event being a much-anticipated staple on the list of community events of Florence.
In more than 80 cities in 30 countries around the world, Le Dîner en Blanc is an event that transports attendees into another world. The 33-year tradition has a sea of people all adorned in white, meeting new people or reuniting with longtime friends missed during quarantine. In essence, the event promotes friendship, elegance and gallantry, Perry said. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of one their city’s public spaces by participating in the unexpected dinner in a secret location, she said.
“To our surprise, we have attendees registered to attend coming from California, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida and Washington, DC, as well as other cities here in South Carolina, to date,” Perry said. “We even have an attendee who has attended 50 events around the world, with the Florence, S.C., event being her first ever attending in the United States. So definitely the bar for her experience with attending events in the United States will need to be set high by Florence, S.C.’s event.”
The organizers will be following all COVID-19 safety protocol recommendations by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment for those attending the event.
Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and some friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principle fueling this event has not: guests dressed in all white continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair.
To receive information on the Florence event and learn how to attend, visit florence.dinerenblanc.com. Also find them on Facebook DinerEnBlancFlorenceSC, and Instagram dinerenblancflorencesc.