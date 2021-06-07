Le Dîner en Blanc Florence kicks off North America events

“To our surprise, we have attendees registered to attend coming from California, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida and Washington, DC, as well as other cities here in South Carolina, to date,” Perry said. “We even have an attendee who has attended 50 events around the world, with the Florence, S.C., event being her first ever attending in the United States. So definitely the bar for her experience with attending events in the United States will need to be set high by Florence, S.C.’s event.”

Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and some friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principle fueling this event has not: guests dressed in all white continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair.