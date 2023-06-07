FLORENCE, S.C. — Wednesday's AESC US groundbreaking for a new electric car battery plant in Florence will likely be followed by other such events related to automobile and battery production, or even not related to electric car and battery production.

An industry that locates a plant such as the $810 million battery plant and the 1,170 jobs that will come with it draws the attention of other manufacturers looking for prime locations for their plants.

"In the future I'd say half a dozen to a dozen," said Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock of future economic development announcements.

"We have so much potential. I want you to know this is just the beginning. We are going to move Florence forward," Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said.

"The site is structured for growth and anytime you bring in a player like AESC you're going to have other companies come along side plus the county has been proactive about having sites close to here — I-95/S.C. 327 I think you're going to see many more ribbon cuttings in the near future," Braddock said.

"It's going to bring suppliers and other things to our area," said Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety. "I may not see it in my lifetime, but I know in the future this whole economic development is going to fill. We're going to get suppliers' we're going to have everything else. This area of the state is the next area that's going to move up."

"This thing will spill over to other areas and the growth that will tentacle out from here will be unbelievable," Dorriety said.

The plant will ultimately sit on about 500 acres of a 900 acre site that will stretch from Estate Road east to S.C. 327.

"It's hard to say," said Rocky Pearce, chairman of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership of future announcements. "We have another 700 acres for just what you're saying' suppliers coming in will have a place to build a facility."

"I would like to say we'll have a number of announcements to follow, hopefully this has a number of phases but we have to deliver on phase one and this is a 30-month building schedule," Robinson said of the AESC US plant, which is located across East Old Marion Highway from Wilson High School.

"We already have received a number of RFIs and a number of folk are interested in learning more about south Florence County and our east industrial park," Robinson said.

Florence County Industrial Park East, located north of U.S. 76/301 and east of Fire Tower Road, offers up to 330 acres of land with a one-foot elevation change across the site.

Robinson said there are also Pee Dee Commerce City East and West situated on either side of S.C. 327 at I-95 exit 170.

Pearce said there is already a 200,000-square-foot spec building on site at the Florence County Industrial Park East location and his organization wouldn't turn down more spec buildings.

"Amen, brother. Absolutely we do," he said to more buildings.

"There is a term in economic development called speed to market. When (industrial prospects) come and look they know what they want to do, they want to know how quickly they can get into production. That's the advantage of industrial parks. They had 80 acres for a small park and as it tuns out it's going to be the gateway into this site," Pearce said.

The growth was not only planned for but expected.

"In January, 2020, we passed a $22 million bond for economic development," Doriety said.

After that he said he got a call from the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

"Hugh called me, 'Willard, that was bold,'" Dorriety said.

Dorriety said the teamwork involved to get the AESC US plant to fruition was incredible.

"We are just marking the beginning of where we're going. This is not the end, this is literally the first mark in the ground. There are bigger and better things to come and I'm calling out our governor," Ervin said of the state working with the city and county to invest in Florence development.

Braddock said Florence is well located and is easy to do business with.

We're the whole package," Braddock said. "It's a great day for Florence and the State of South Carolina."

The new plant may have already paid a dividend.

"We had in our audience a developer who is looking to build a 200,000 square foot spec building," Robinson said. "We're real excited about that. More to come about that."

He said he has plenty of sites for everybody.

But for the time being, Robinson said he is just going to "enjoy this one."