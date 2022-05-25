Leadership Florence 2022 ends with graduation ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Florence Class of 2022 held a graduation ceremony on Tuesday night at Victors in downtown Florence. Mayor Teresa Myers-Ervin was the keynote speaker.

Myers-Ervin told the Leadership Florence Class they have taken the first step to becoming leaders.

“What kind of leader are you?” she asked.

Myers-Ervin said the best kind of leader is a “servant leader.”

Myers-Ervin told the class to remember to take care of themselves so they can take care of others, remember no one is perfect, admit your mistakes, know what you want to accomplish and stay focused, take the time to do what you say you will do, and remember “your word is your bond.” She also said to love yourself, be open to communication and have a good support system.

Monica Hanna, director of communications at HopeHealth, received the Outstanding Participant Award, voted on by her classmates.

“This is one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had,” Hanna said. “That a group of 34 leaders chose me, I’m honored and humbled. I hope it will make me a better leader. I want my class to be able to say they made the right choice.”

She said receiving the award will make her try harder to live up to it.

Hanna, a native of the Pee Dee, said she has participated in a leadership class before in York County, but coming home and meeting new people and making lasting relationships and friends has been great.

She said Les Echols, coordinator of Leadership Florence for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, was so helpful.

“Our class really put it together in the end,” she said. “It was great to be a part of the Class of 2022.”

She said her class held a “Kickball For A Cause” fundraiser, where they raised money for six area nonprofit organizations. She said the class only spent a little over $2,000 to put on the event. Hanna said she has never been part of a fundraiser of this magnitude that spent so little to make it happen. It left nearly $22,000 to distribute among the six nonprofits – House of Hope, Harvest Hope, Pee Dee Coalition, NCNW, Lydia’s Nest and United Way of Florence County Again.

Barbara Black with Lydia’s Nest said she liked meeting new people and getting to interact with different businesses. She said Lydia’s Nest is a community resource and development center. She said the class helped with marketing, fundraising and community outreach.

“I would definitely recommend it to others,” she said.

She said it was helpful interacting with other CEOs and founders of businesses and organization.

Jennifer Greene said her favorite part of the program was getting to ride the public transportation and getting to meet people from Florence County that she might not otherwise have met.

She said this was a great class with wonderful people.

“I would recommend it to anyone in a leadership position,” she said.

The class officers and project leaders had an opportunity to speak at the ceremony and announced that the fundraiser brought in $23,895.58.

Echols said it was an outstanding project.

“Kickball for A Cause” kickball tournament was a family fun day held at Dailey Field on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The family fun day consisted of a 14-team kickball tournament, raffle drawings, inflatables, games, activities and food and beverage trucks.

The graduation ceremony represented the culmination of a nine-month journey. Plaques were presented to all 34 graduates.

Members of the class are Tamara Abel, Kristin Allen, Ashley Autry, Nikkoya Bass, Barbara Black, Oliver Brewton, Julie Carroll, Hannah Childers, Avery Covington, Elizabeth Crowley, James Drost, Lindsey Flowers, Genell Gause, Chandra Graham, Jennifer Greene, Chelsea Guthrie, Monica Hanna, Todd Hazzard, Troy Hodge, Krissy Howard, Rachel Jackson, Jessica James, Chrystal Johnson, Debbie Jones, Victoria Nash, Daniel Prescod, Shakeita Price, Mark Roth, Modestine Samuel, Malorie Steadman, Laura Stoughton, Shana Sullivan, Sarah Sweeney and Matt Tranquill.

For more information about Leadership Florence and the Class of 2023, visit flochamber.com or call Les Echols the Chamber at 843-665-0515.

