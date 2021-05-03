Leadership Florence class helps community nonprofits during COVID for service project

Lann Waldrop, a member of the 2020-2021 class, said, “The most beneficial part for me is the personal connections. We have a class full of very intelligent, hardworking people from many different businesses in the Florence area.”

Waldrop is an advertising sales rep from the Morning News and lives in Hartsville.

“I don’t know of a better way to meet so many great people,” he said.

“It would be difficult to pinpoint one thing (that I have learned). We have met with many business and industrial leaders, politicians, educators, law enforcement, nonprofits and many more. Les Echols did a great job booking speakers to keep our classes interesting even when we met through Zoom.”

Even though she is a native of Florence, Samantha George-Mack said she has learned a lot about the day-to-day operations of many businesses and industries in her hometown.

“We don’t get to see what they do every day,” she said.

She said they were able to witness what goes on daily in educational departments, with police officers, in politics and with others.

George-Mack said she has lived here her entire life and yet she learned things from the leadership class.