Leadership Florence Class of 2021 holds gradation ceremony

FLORENCE – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Florence graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday night at Homewood Suites, at 3450 W. Radio Drive, Florence.
The 30-member graduating class, in addition to attending nine months of classes, held a "Helping Florence Bounce Back" raffle and hygiene supply collection drive and giveaway for its service project. The group created more than 600 hygiene kits for the underserved clients of HopeHealth, Manna House and United Way of Florence County. The kits included toothbrushes, shampoo, soap and other needed items.
“Graduation was the culmination of the nine-month journey of some of the area's brightest leaders,” said Les Echols, director for community and minority enterprise with the chamber.
Echols said he has been heading up the Leadership Class for eight years. He said this year was challenging, but he hopes that the class members learned the ability to pivot and go in a different direction when a challenge arises. He said the members came from many different professions, businesses and industries in the community. He said there are people in this class who have been in the community for years and others that are new to Florence.
Echols said they were able to do six of the nine sessions in person.
Rachelle Bell of MUSC Health Florence said this was her second leadership class. She had taken one through the Orangeburg chamber. This one was very different, she said. Some of their sessions were done virtual.
“It created a little different picture,” she said. “It was a very good class.”
Bell said she would recommend it to others.
“It is a great way to learn about the different organizations,” she said.
J.T. Carroll works at Vulcraft. He said he and another Vulcraft employee took the class to see if this was something the company wanted to continue to do.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Carroll said. “It was very informative and eye-opening.”
He said meeting everyone in the class was the best part of it.
“I would definitely recommend we send others,” he said.
Chamber President Mike Miller told the graduates of the 2021 Leadership Class he hoped they found something in the class that will serve them well as they go forward. He said he hoped that each of them found some relationships, personally and professionally, that they will continue for years.
Class officers, Taylor Hucks, Jamie Gerber and Scott Dell spoke about the class project.
“We are not done yet,” Gerber said.
He said their raffle continues.
Hucks said the class collected items for hygiene kits for the underserved clients of HopeHealth, Manna House and United Way of Florence County, three organizations represented in the Class of 2021. She said they collected enough items to fill 647 bags.
Dell told the group about the prizes that were made available for their raffle.
Carl Humphries, CEO of Hope Health, gave the keynote speech. He posed two questions to the group – what did you gain from the class and what will you give to the community?
Humphries, a previous Leadership Class attendee, said the class provided inspiration, information and insight.
Taylor Hucks received the Outstanding Participant Award.
Hucks said it is an honor.
“I’m grateful to be able to serve the community,” she said.
Members of the graduating class are Taylor Hucks, A&I Fire and Water Restoration; Kristi Hylan, ADP; Sarah Duby, Assurant; Brian Bynum, City of Florence; John Brown Jr., Dedicated Community Bank; Mike Walters, Duke Energy; Jasmine Dutton, Dutton Polymer; Anna Lane, FDTC; Arthur Williamson, FDTC; David Hall, First Reliance Bank; Reggie Sanders, Florence County; Gregg Hall, Florence One Schools; Scott Dell, FMU; Katherine Thomas, GE Healthcare; Jamie Gerber, GE Healthcare, Kimberly Porter, Honda of SC; Tevin Leary, HopeHealth; Ashton White, HopeHealth; Emily Adams, McLeod Health; Paul Jones, Manna House; Lann Waldrop, Morning News; Rachelle Ball, MUSC; Tyler Jenkins, New Spring Church; Samantha George-Mack, PDRTA; Michael Shirley, Pepsi of Florence; Rick Favaloro, Rules of Work; Jenna Nance, United Way of Florence; Tammy Howle, Vulcraft; J T Carroll, Vulcraft; and Sandra Sturkie, WebsterRogers.