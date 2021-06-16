Leadership Florence Class of 2021 holds graduation ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Florence graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday night at Homewood Suites, at 3450 W. Radio Drive, Florence.

The 30-member graduating class, in addition to attending nine months of classes, held a “Helping Florence Bounce Back” raffle and hygiene supply collection drive and giveaway for its service project. The group created more than 600 hygiene kits for the underserved clients of HopeHealth, Manna House and United Way of Florence County. The kits included toothbrushes, shampoo, soap and other needed items.

“Graduation was the culmination of the nine-month journey of some of the area’s brightest leaders,” said Les Echols, director for community and minority enterprise with the chamber.

Echols said he has been heading up the Leadership Class for eight years. He said this year was challenging, but he hopes that the class members learned the ability to pivot and go in a different direction when a challenge arises. He said the members came from many different professions, businesses and industries in the community. He said there are people in this class who have been in the community for years and others that are new to Florence.

Echols said they were able to do six of the nine sessions in person.