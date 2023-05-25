Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Florence Class of 2023 held a graduation ceremony Tuesday night at Victors in downtown Florence. The commencement speaker was Donna Isgett, president and CEO of McLeod Health.

Isgett gave the Leadership Florence class tips and quotes for leading in organizations and in the community.

Grey Strait of GE Healthcare was voted Outstanding Participant by the class. The 2022 Outstanding Participant, Monica Hanna, was on hand to present the award to Strait.