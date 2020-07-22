FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Leadership Florence class, the largest in the program's history, has graduated.
A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday night downtown at the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office.
The graduation ceremony was the culmination of a nine-month journey of some of the area's brightest leaders, said Les Echols, director, Community and Monthly Enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, and coordinator of this year’s Leadership Florence.
“This year’s Leadership class proved once again (to) be an exceptional group of business and community focused individuals,” said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “It’s also likely the largest class in the history of the more than 30 year-old program. Each year we get to witness the commitment by area business leaders and supportive companies that have chosen to embed themselves into Florence’s future. The chamber is extremely proud that the Leadership Florence process contributes so greatly to our areas talent retention.”
The year began in August with a “meet and greet” followed by an overnight retreat in September in North Myrtle Beach. As the coronavirus pandemic occurred, some aspects of the class were altered, including graduation where masks were worn and it was held outdoors.
During the nine months of classes the group visited the PAC, the museum, Morning News, McLeod, Hope Health and others; participated in Legislative Day in Columbia, Education Day at local schools; learned about local government and law enforcement; and learned about business and industry in the area.
In June, the group, as a service project, participated in a food giveaway with Harvest Hope and House of Hope called Leading by Feeding.
Echols said the 42-member graduating class fed 300 families in the area during the Leading by Feeding project.
On Tuesday night, Twana McRae received the “Outstanding Participant Award,” which was voted on by members of the class. Echols said the award is given to the person who exhibited the most in teamwork and team spirit.
“I am very humble,” McRae said. “God put me on this earth to spread love and joy. This is a great honor for me.”
McRae said she learned the important roles leaders play in the community and by coming together they can overcome many obstacles, such as the coronavirus. She said the class was a great team effort.
“Team building was my favorite part of Leadership Florence,” McRae said. “I also learned about different programs and aspects of life in Florence. The class educated me and enlightened me about Florence.”
McRae said she is a native of Marion but moved to Florence in 2001.
“(Leadership Florence) made me fall in love with it all over again,” she said. “It was very meaningful to me.”
McRae works for S.C. Federal Credit Union in Florence. She said her employer nominated her for Leadership Florence.
Echols said Leadership Florence is about networking. The class this year got to network with 41 other leaders in the community. It is about camaraderie and making lasting friendships both professionally and personally. The members get to learn what is going on in the community and become an active member of the community through the service project they create.
Echols said he enjoyed conducting this class and seeing people “mold and mess” together. Even though this class was confronted with the challenges of COVID-19, Echols said they were still productive and received value from the class.
“Leadership Florence has been one of the most worthwhile initiatives in which I’ve ever had the pleasure of participating,” said Mike Reichenbach, 2020 Leadership Florence member. “We’ve called Florence home for over 12 years, and I thought I knew a lot about this wonderful City. Leadership Florence opened my eyes to areas of opportunities, challenges and strengths that I might have otherwise missed. My wife Charisse participated in Leadership Florence several years ago, and she has consistently recommended I do the program. Once again, listening to my wife was the right call. (You’d think I’d eventually learn that after 24 years of marriage!). For anyone who cares about Florence and has a desire to learn more about what Florence has to offer, and how as an engaged community partner we can give back to Florence, I wholeheartedly recommend Leadership Florence”.
The 2021 class is scheduled to begin in September, but depending on the coronavirus it may be pushed back some, Echols said. He said interest is already being shown in the next class.
