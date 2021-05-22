Leadership Florence packs toiletries bags for those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. — Leadership Florence members gathered Saturday morning at Florence’s First Presbyterian Church to put together toiletries bags for the under-served and in-need populations of the Pee Dee.

The stage area of the fellowship hall was filled with donation-filled tubs and class members, their families and Florence One Schools students sorted the donations into piles of toiletries and other items as they prepared to fill bags to be distributed to area agencies.

More than 75 Florence companies played host to collection boxes or donated to the cause, said Tyler Jenkins, president of the 2021 Leadership Florence Class.

“Wanted to to something for nonprofits that didn’t involve money, give people an opportunity to see what they have extra and give it to somebody who needs it,” Jenkins said.

“We got all kind of stuff,” Jenkins said. The piles of donations started with tooth brushes and ended with books and blankets.

“Hotels, dentist offices — they gave what they had,” Jenkins said. “It reminds me of what Jesus said when he told his disciples, ‘if you have an extra tunic give it to somebody else who has a greater need than you,’” Jenkins said.