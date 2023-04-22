FLORENCE, S.C. — Kickball for a Cause was delayed by rain Saturday but completed as the Leadership Florence Class of 2023 raised money for the American Cancer Society, Lighthouse Ministries, The Care House and House of Hope.

The tournament, played at Carolina Bank Field, drew teams from around the region and was won by the Duke Energy Team which defeated GE.

"That's what they hope to achieve, is to help nonprofits in Florence," said Les Echols with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, which operates the annual Leadership class.

One thing the class highlights is how Florence is interconnected, he said.

"We had 18 teams entered and that shows the interconnectivity between companies and community partners -- including the Florence Flamingoes who were very helpful in staging this event," Echols said.