Leadership Hartsville class of 2020 holds graduation

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Members of the Leadership Hartsville Class of 2020 say they learned valuable lessons about leadership and solving problems.
The Leadership Hartsville 2020 graduation ceremony was held Aug. 26 at the Butler Heritage Auditorium.
A limited number of participants are selected for each class.
“Each Leadership Hartsville class is chosen by a selection committee that strives to achieve balance in the class by ensuring diversity of race, gender, industry, professional backgrounds and leadership experience,” said Murphy Monk, president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.
Monk said classes are representative of the community and include participants who represent large and small businesses, the self-employed, nonprofit organizations and community volunteers.
Leadership Hartsville provides its participants with the opportunity to engage in nine months of personal, professional and community exploration.
The program began with a two-day retreat in September. Classes met for all-day “program days” on one Wednesday of each month, from October through May. A second two-day retreat was also held in February. Program day topics included history, local government, nonprofit organizations, education, large business, emergency response and quality of life.
To enrich the Leadership Hartsville experience and increase community engagement, a class project was selected that had to be altered due to COVID-19.
“Throughout my Leadership Hartsville experience, I learned so much about myself and my classmates in the short nine months that we were a class,” Miranda Peavy said. “I learned that everyone does not in fact have the same leadership style and what may be someone’s strength is someone else’s weakness and vice versa.”
One of the experiences she enjoyed was participating in team-building activities at Cypress Adventures.
She said the activities strengthened their relationships and taught them how to deal with conflict. She said it stimulated their creative thinking and encouraged problem solving.
“I am thankful for the fellowship and friendships that formed during our time together and even though the journey is over for our class, we will always have these memories and experiences to look back on for years to come,” Peavy said.
“I would recommend this class to any emerging or existing leader in the community because there is definitely something to gain from participating in the program. Whether it be learning something new about our town that you didn’t know prior to the class, hearing from business owners regarding how they operate on a day-to-day basis, or even having the once in a lifetime opportunity to ride in a pacer car around the Darlington Raceway.
"The knowledge I have gained through this program I will carry with me throughout my career, and I am so thankful that the chamber offers this opportunity to our local leaders.”
Zachary W. “Zach” James said when he thinks about the highlights of the class, the first thing that comes to mind is the people.
“We walked into the room last August (2019) as acquaintances,” he said. “Being from a small town like Hartsville, most of us knew one another through friends or friends of friends, but the majority of us were not close friends before we began. Even in the kickoff two-day retreat, we already started to develop relationships and learn a lot about each other, our personalities, and began the process of becoming classmates.
"Within the next two or three class sessions, you would’ve thought we’ve known each other for years. We had a very diverse class with individuals from education, healthcare, utilities, non-profits, small and large business, and even a retiree. We also had individuals from different levels of their organizations from entry-level positions to first-line management to a regional general manager. That diversity and the drive to collectively better ourselves, our team, and our community rapidly turned a diverse group of individuals into a coherent class of leaders. That’s the biggest highlight for me.”
James said the fact that he now has more than 20 close friends with the same vision for our community and passion for “change as me that I can reach out to at a moment’s notice to collaborate on the next big event or even just grab a bite for lunch to talk about what’s on our minds” makes the class worth it.
James said he would highly recommend the class to others given the following conditions: “Come prepared to actively participate at each and every class session, bring an open mind to the class and be ready to adjust based on the things you learn, and use your class time wisely to benefit yourself, your classmates, and the community as a whole.
“While there are many awesome speakers that you’ll hear from, many wonderful businesses and facilities that you will tour, and some great leadership techniques you’ll learn from the lessons, the program will not be worthwhile if you aren’t actively engaged from the moment you walk in the door of the kickoff retreat until you give your speech at graduation. Make the best use of the time you have together. When you first start the class, it feels like you’ve got all of the time in the world. By the end of the program, you look back and wish you had another year of classes to keep the momentum and teamwork going that you’re enjoying so much. Like most things, you get out of the program what you put into to it. If you all put so much into it like our class did, you get immeasurable gains out of it.
“As alumni of the program now, my classmates and I are charged with taking the knowledge that we’ve gained, the connections that we’ve made, and the opportunities that we’ve created and creating positive action from it. While the COVID-19 pandemic precluded us from holding our social fundraising event downtown, we were still able to start that process. Nearly all of the sponsors that we reached out to as a class still gave their donations, be it monetary or through materials, to the Trent Hill Center because of what we were able to show them that our class had done up to that point. The members of our class were able to demonstrate to these awesome sponsors how much helping this great non-profit organization would benefit them directly and our community as whole as well. While it wasn’t the project that we all had initially envisioned, the fact that we had created a group of such strong leaders that were able to passionately advocate for the Trent Hill Center to the sponsors they worked with and convince businesses to donate during an unprecedented time was pretty amazing in its own right. That’s a testament to what Leadership Hartsville is all about and the development you see in the class members by the end of the program. That’s the kind of passion and advocacy that I’ll use moving forward in my own job and own life.”
Class member Benson Driggers said the “big takeaway from Leadership Hartsville was the relationships that were developed within the class.”
“It was great getting to personally know and work with other leaders within our community, and I look forward to that growing in the years to come,” Driggers said. “In addition, on a monthly basis we got to go and see many organizations and businesses that were started and have flourished here in Hartsville. As someone born and raised here, many of these places I knew little about and had never visited so it was an invaluable experience. I would highly recommend this class to others, even lifelong residents.”
James said, “You do leave with a responsibility to advocate for the program and that’s a responsibility that I know all of my classmates and I look forward to. With Leadership Hartsville 2021 preparing to start in the next few weeks, we’ll be there to coach and mentor the new class and get them on their road to success… Leadership Hartsville isn’t about becoming a great speaker, it’s about becoming an excellent listener, internalizing the message you receive, and making positive change with those around you.”
