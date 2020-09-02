Leadership Hartsville class of 2020 holds graduation

“While there are many awesome speakers that you’ll hear from, many wonderful businesses and facilities that you will tour, and some great leadership techniques you’ll learn from the lessons, the program will not be worthwhile if you aren’t actively engaged from the moment you walk in the door of the kickoff retreat until you give your speech at graduation. Make the best use of the time you have together. When you first start the class, it feels like you’ve got all of the time in the world. By the end of the program, you look back and wish you had another year of classes to keep the momentum and teamwork going that you’re enjoying so much. Like most things, you get out of the program what you put into to it. If you all put so much into it like our class did, you get immeasurable gains out of it.

“As alumni of the program now, my classmates and I are charged with taking the knowledge that we’ve gained, the connections that we’ve made, and the opportunities that we’ve created and creating positive action from it. While the COVID-19 pandemic precluded us from holding our social fundraising event downtown, we were still able to start that process. Nearly all of the sponsors that we reached out to as a class still gave their donations, be it monetary or through materials, to the Trent Hill Center because of what we were able to show them that our class had done up to that point. The members of our class were able to demonstrate to these awesome sponsors how much helping this great non-profit organization would benefit them directly and our community as whole as well. While it wasn’t the project that we all had initially envisioned, the fact that we had created a group of such strong leaders that were able to passionately advocate for the Trent Hill Center to the sponsors they worked with and convince businesses to donate during an unprecedented time was pretty amazing in its own right. That’s a testament to what Leadership Hartsville is all about and the development you see in the class members by the end of the program. That’s the kind of passion and advocacy that I’ll use moving forward in my own job and own life.”